Freshpet Small Dog Food Chicken & Turkey 454G

5(4)
£4.00

£8.81/kg

A Complete Pet Food for Adult Dogs
Nutritionally Developed for Small DogsFresh Real Food from the FridgeNo Meat MealsNo Grains100% Complete & Balanced for Adult DogsNutrient Dense Formula with Antioxidant-Rich Fruits & VegetablesSoft, Easy to Chew TexturePrepared in our Freshpet kitchens
Pack size: 454G

Ingredients

Chicken (62%), Turkey (17%), Pea Fibre, Cranberries (2%), Pumpkin Purée (2%), Tapioca Starch (0.5%), Minerals, Spinach (0.4%), Blueberries (0.2%), Celery Powder, Garlic Powder

Net Contents

454g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Ready to serve, simply cut using the serving marks. No heating required.Feeding GuidelinesDepending on the age, activity level and condition of your dog, the feeding guidelines will need to be adjusted.The normal daily feeding amount for a healthy adult dog:Dog's Weight: 2 - 4.5 kg; Daily Amount: 100 - 200 gDog's Weight: 4.6 - 7 kg; Daily Amount: 200 - 280 gDog's Weight: 7.1 - 9 kg; Daily Amount: 280 - 340 gDog's Weight: 9.1 - 11 kg; Daily Amount: 340 - 400 gDog's Weight: +2 kg; Daily Amount: + 65 gWhen switching foods, gradually increase the new food and decrease the previous food to help make a smooth transition. Visit your veterinarian regularly to maintain your pet's health. Always provide fresh water.

