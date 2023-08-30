Freshpet Small Dog Food Chicken & Turkey 454G

Cover open end and refrigerate. Avoid freezing for best results.Keep refrigerated at 1-4°C and use within 7 days of opening.

When switching foods, gradually increase the new food and decrease the previous food to help make a smooth transition. Visit your veterinarian regularly to maintain your pet's health. Always provide fresh water.

Depending on the age, activity level and condition of your dog, the feeding guidelines will need to be adjusted.

Ready to serve, simply cut using the serving marks. No heating required. Feeding Guidelines Depending on the age, activity level and condition of your dog, the feeding guidelines will need to be adjusted. The normal daily feeding amount for a healthy adult dog: Dog's Weight: 2 - 4.5 kg; Daily Amount: 100 - 200 g Dog's Weight: 4.6 - 7 kg; Daily Amount: 200 - 280 g Dog's Weight: 7.1 - 9 kg; Daily Amount: 280 - 340 g Dog's Weight: 9.1 - 11 kg; Daily Amount: 340 - 400 g Dog's Weight: +2 kg; Daily Amount: + 65 g

Nutritionally Developed for Small Dogs Fresh Real Food from the Fridge No Meat Meals No Grains 100% Complete & Balanced for Adult Dogs Nutrient Dense Formula with Antioxidant-Rich Fruits & Vegetables Soft, Easy to Chew Texture Prepared in our Freshpet kitchens

