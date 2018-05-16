Frys Meat Free 8 Orig Hot Dogs 360g
Product Description
- Original Hot Dogs Infused with an Authentic Hickory Smoke Flavour.
- Choose plant proteins choose kindness
- Foods developed in our own kitchen
- We aspire to do no harm 100% vegan
- Tread lightly on the earth we all share
- Crafting Food. Inspiring Change.
- We are committed to providing quality food that is made with love and care. Conscious food for our family & yours.
- As committed vegetarians, we embarked on a journey to make ethical and sustainable, protein foods for our own family. The food we made in our home kitchen was loved by many of our friends and soon we found ourselves on supermarket shelves. We are grateful to every customer who has chosen Fry's rather than an animal product. We hope we can make your journey to a meat free life a simple and enjoyable one.
- Together we can make a difference!
- Wally & Debbie Fry
- Cooks in 8 mins
- Onion and garlic free
- High in protein
- Source of fibre
- Ethical consumer magazine best buy
- Meat, egg and dairy free
- A non GM product
- The vegan standard worldwide - 100% vegan friendly
- Halal
- Kosher - Parev
- Pack size: 360g
Information
Ingredients
Vegetable Proteins (23 %) [Soya, Wheat (Gluten)], Vegetable Oil (Coconut Kernel), Wheat Flour (Gluten), Potato Starch, Modified Starch, Flavourings, Sea Salt, Mustard, Celery, Hickory Smoke Flavour (0, 4%), Colour: Red Iron Oxide
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery, Mustard, Soya, Wheat
- Free From: Dairy, Eggs
Storage
Keep frozen and once defrosted use within 24 hours.
Cooking Instructions
Boil
Instructions: Place hot dogs in pot with half a cup of water. Boil for 5 - 6 minutes, turning once.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cook from frozen. Remove from packaging.
For best results cook in frying pan [8 - 10 minutes]
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little oil on medium heat for 8 - 10 minutes, turning frequently.
Steam
Instructions: Place hot dogs in pot with half a cup of water. Boil for 5 - 6 minutes, turning once.
Produce of
Made in South Africa from local and imported ingredients
Preparation and Usage
- Meal Ideas:
- Our products are a great way to get your natural plant proteins
- Dessert - Fry's Dairy Free Ice Cream
- Breakfast Meal - Fry's Kasha Smoothie
- Mid-Morning Snack - Nuts & Fresh fruit
- Lunch Meal - Fry's Hot Dogs
- Mid-Afternoon Snack - Fry's Chicken-Style Nuggets
- Main Meal - Fry's Meat Free Mince Lasagne
Number of uses
Servings per package: 8; Serving size: 45 g (1 Hot dog)
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- Fry Group Foods,
- 8 Ficus Place,
- Mahogany Ridge,
- Westmead,
- 3608,
- KwaZulu Natal,
Distributor address
- Fry's Family Foods UK (Pty) Ltd,
- The Old Stables,
- Featherbed Court,
- Mixbury,
- Oxfordshire,
- NN13 5RN.
Return to
- Fry's Family Foods UK (Pty) Ltd,
- The Old Stables,
- Featherbed Court,
- Mixbury,
- Oxfordshire,
- NN13 5RN.
- Tel: +44 1280 701608
- enquiries@frysfamilyfoods.co.uk
Net Contents
360g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|per serving
|Energy
|1002 kJ
|451 kJ
|-
|(241 kcal)
|(108 kcal)
|(0,77 g)
|(0,35 g)
|Fat, total
|17,2 g
|7,7 g
|- Saturated
|15,8 g
|7,2 g
|- Monounsaturated
|1 g
|0,5 g
|- Polyunsaturated
|0,3 g
|0,2 g
|Carbohydrate
|4,6 g
|2,1 g
|of which total sugar
|0,5 g
|0,2 g
|Fibre#
|2,1 g
|1 g
|Protein
|16,9 g
|7,6 g
|Sodium
|772 mg
|347,4 mg
|Salt
|2 g
|0,9 g
|#Method of analysis. AOAC method 991.43. Nutritional information obtained by analysis
|-
|-
