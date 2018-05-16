By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Frys Meat Free 8 Orig Hot Dogs 360g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Frys Meat Free 8 Orig Hot Dogs 360g
£ 2.50
£6.95/kg

New

Product Description

  • Original Hot Dogs Infused with an Authentic Hickory Smoke Flavour.
  • Choose plant proteins choose kindness
  • Foods developed in our own kitchen
  • We aspire to do no harm 100% vegan
  • Tread lightly on the earth we all share
  • For more meal ideas, recipes and ecookbooks! - www.fryfamilyfood.com
  • Download our ecookbook!
  • www.fryfamilyfood.com
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
  • Crafting Food. Inspiring Change.
  • We are committed to providing quality food that is made with love and care. Conscious food for our family & yours.
  • As committed vegetarians, we embarked on a journey to make ethical and sustainable, protein foods for our own family. The food we made in our home kitchen was loved by many of our friends and soon we found ourselves on supermarket shelves. We are grateful to every customer who has chosen Fry's rather than an animal product. We hope we can make your journey to a meat free life a simple and enjoyable one.
  • Together we can make a difference!
  • Wally & Debbie Fry
  • Cooks in 8 mins
  • Onion and garlic free
  • High in protein
  • Source of fibre
  • Ethical consumer magazine best buy
  • Meat, egg and dairy free
  • A non GM product
  • The vegan standard worldwide - 100% vegan friendly
  • Halal
  • Kosher - Parev
  • Pack size: 360g
  • High in protein
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Vegetable Proteins (23 %) [Soya, Wheat (Gluten)], Vegetable Oil (Coconut Kernel), Wheat Flour (Gluten), Potato Starch, Modified Starch, Flavourings, Sea Salt, Mustard, Celery, Hickory Smoke Flavour (0, 4%), Colour: Red Iron Oxide

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Mustard, Soya, Wheat
  • Free From: Dairy, Eggs

Storage

Keep frozen and once defrosted use within 24 hours.

Cooking Instructions

Boil
Instructions: Place hot dogs in pot with half a cup of water. Boil for 5 - 6 minutes, turning once.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cook from frozen. Remove from packaging.
For best results cook in frying pan [8 - 10 minutes]

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little oil on medium heat for 8 - 10 minutes, turning frequently.

Steam
Instructions: Place hot dogs in pot with half a cup of water. Boil for 5 - 6 minutes, turning once.

Produce of

Made in South Africa from local and imported ingredients

Preparation and Usage

  • Meal Ideas:
  • Our products are a great way to get your natural plant proteins
  • Dessert - Fry's Dairy Free Ice Cream
  • Breakfast Meal - Fry's Kasha Smoothie
  • Mid-Morning Snack - Nuts & Fresh fruit
  • Lunch Meal - Fry's Hot Dogs
  • Mid-Afternoon Snack - Fry's Chicken-Style Nuggets
  • Main Meal - Fry's Meat Free Mince Lasagne

Number of uses

Servings per package: 8; Serving size: 45 g (1 Hot dog)

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Fry Group Foods,
  • 8 Ficus Place,
  • Mahogany Ridge,
  • Westmead,
  • 3608,
  • KwaZulu Natal,

Distributor address

  • Fry's Family Foods UK (Pty) Ltd,
  • The Old Stables,
  • Featherbed Court,
  • Mixbury,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • NN13 5RN.

Return to

  • Fry's Family Foods UK (Pty) Ltd,
  • The Old Stables,
  • Featherbed Court,
  • Mixbury,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • NN13 5RN.
  • Tel: +44 1280 701608
  • enquiries@frysfamilyfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

360g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gper serving
Energy 1002 kJ451 kJ
-(241 kcal)(108 kcal)(0,77 g)(0,35 g)
Fat, total17,2 g7,7 g
- Saturated15,8 g7,2 g
- Monounsaturated1 g0,5 g
- Polyunsaturated0,3 g0,2 g
Carbohydrate 4,6 g2,1 g
of which total sugar0,5 g0,2 g
Fibre#2,1 g1 g
Protein 16,9 g7,6 g
Sodium 772 mg347,4 mg
Salt 2 g0,9 g
#Method of analysis. AOAC method 991.43. Nutritional information obtained by analysis--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.59
£0.59/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here