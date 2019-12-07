By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Goodlife Falafel Lemon, Cumin & Coriander 14 Pack 280G

3(1)Write a review
£ 1.80
£0.64/100g

New

Each oven baked falafel contains:
  • Energy163kJ 39kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.6g
    <1%
  • Salt0.21g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 207 kcal

Product Description

  • Chickpea and onion balls with cumin, coriander, chilli and lemon juice.
  • "Load me into a tasty flatbread with fresh coriander and a big dollop of houmous. mmmmm!"
  • At Good Life we turn virtuous veg into seriously tasty veggie food. Unlike some, we're not interested in meat mimicry. We're just helping naturally good, delicious vegetables to do their thing.
  • With healthy food packed full of unique flavours, natural ingredients and absolutely no nasties, we want to help the nation feel their best. So, whether you fancy a heavenly midweek meal or a healthier weekend comfort eat, we're here for you. After all, balance is what a Good Life's all about.
  • Gluten free
  • Free from artificial colours, additives or preservatives
  • Product is suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 280g
  • Low saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Chickpea (71%), Onion (21%), Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Salt, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Lemon Juice, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder

Allergy Information

  • Product contains no allergens

Storage

Keep frozen at -18ºC.If food is thawed do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove from packaging. Always cook from frozen.
All appliances vary. These are guidelines only. Once cooked, check food is piping hot before serving.

Grill
Instructions: Pre heat grill to medium. Place falafels under grill for 12 minutes, turning regularly.

Oven cook
Instructions: Pre heat oven to 200ºC / Fan 180ºC / Gas 6. Place falafels onto an oiled baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 15 minutes.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

Return to

  • These falafels were lovingly created by:
  • Izico Food Group,
  • Brunel Drive,
  • Newark,
  • Nottinghamshire,
  • NG24 2EG.
  • Tel: 01636 701000
  • salesuk@izicofoodgroup.com

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(when oven cooked according to instructions): Per 100g (when oven baked)(when oven cooked according to instructions): Each oven baked falafel contains
Energy 207 kcal39 kcal
-859 kJ163 kJ
Fat 10.4g2.0g
of which saturates 0.7g0.1g
Carbohydrate 14.1g2.7g
of which sugars 3.0g0.6g
Fibre 12.6g2.4g
Protein 7.9g1.5g
Salt 1.1g0.21g

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Hidden plastic :(

3 stars

Really tasty but such a shame they're in a plastic bag inside the box!

