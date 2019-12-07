Goodlife Falafel Lemon, Cumin & Coriander 14 Pack 280G

Hidden plastic :(
Really tasty but such a shame they're in a plastic bag inside the box!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 207 kcal
Chickpea (71%), Onion (21%), Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Salt, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Lemon Juice, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder
Keep frozen at -18ºC.If food is thawed do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove from packaging. Always cook from frozen.
All appliances vary. These are guidelines only. Once cooked, check food is piping hot before serving.
Grill
Instructions: Pre heat grill to medium. Place falafels under grill for 12 minutes, turning regularly.
Oven cook
Instructions: Pre heat oven to 200ºC / Fan 180ºC / Gas 6. Place falafels onto an oiled baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 15 minutes.
Made in the UK
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled
280g ℮
|Typical Values
|(when oven cooked according to instructions): Per 100g (when oven baked)
|(when oven cooked according to instructions): Each oven baked falafel contains
|Energy
|207 kcal
|39 kcal
|-
|859 kJ
|163 kJ
|Fat
|10.4g
|2.0g
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|14.1g
|2.7g
|of which sugars
|3.0g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|12.6g
|2.4g
|Protein
|7.9g
|1.5g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.21g
