Sanex Men Active Control 48 Hr Antiperspirant Deodorant 200ml

4.5(94)
£3.00

£1.50/100ml

Stay fresh and dry all day with Sanex Men Active Control 48H Antiperspirant Deodorant. Formulated with exclusive odour capture technology, this men's deodorant spray slows down its release for long-lasting protection while restoring the skin's natural pH. Dermatologically tested.
48 hour protection0% alcoholRespects skin's natural pHDermatologically tested
Pack size: 200ML

Isobutane, Butane, Propane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Cyclomethicone, Dimethicone, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol

200ml

Instructions: Apply only on healthy skin and stop use if irritation occurs. Shake well before use. Hold can in upright position 15 cm from underarm and spray. Allow to dry before dressing.

