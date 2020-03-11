By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bulldog Energising Face Wash 150Ml

Bulldog Energising Face Wash 150Ml
Product Description

  • Energising Face Wash
  • Man's Best Fried
  • All our products are purpose build for men and contain amazing natural ingredients.
  • This refreshing face wash contains rice, algae and maize. Specially formulated to cleanse the skin and leave it feeling revitalised.
  • Be loyal to your skin. Our products never contain artificial colours, synthetic fragrances, or ingredients from animal sources.
  • With natural ingredients
  • Rice, algae, maize
  • 50% plastic from sugarcane
  • Cruelty-Free International
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Coco-Glucoside, Glycerin, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Parfum (Fragrance)*, Benzoic Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Limonene, Zea Mays (Maize) Kernel Extract, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Extract, Caulerpa Lentillifera (Green Algae) Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Levulinate, Citric Acid, Sorbic Acid, *A blend of Natural Ingredients

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Lather up on wet skin and rinse.

Name and address

  • Bulldog Skincare,
  • London,
  • W10 5AD,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Bulldog Skincare,
  • London,
  • W10 5AD,
  • UK.
  • bulldogskincare.com

Net Contents

150ml ℮

