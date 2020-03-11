Bulldog Energising Face Wash 150Ml
Product Description
- Energising Face Wash
- Man's Best Fried
- All our products are purpose build for men and contain amazing natural ingredients.
- This refreshing face wash contains rice, algae and maize. Specially formulated to cleanse the skin and leave it feeling revitalised.
- Be loyal to your skin. Our products never contain artificial colours, synthetic fragrances, or ingredients from animal sources.
- With natural ingredients
- Rice, algae, maize
- 50% plastic from sugarcane
- Cruelty-Free International
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Coco-Glucoside, Glycerin, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Parfum (Fragrance)*, Benzoic Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Limonene, Zea Mays (Maize) Kernel Extract, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Extract, Caulerpa Lentillifera (Green Algae) Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Levulinate, Citric Acid, Sorbic Acid, *A blend of Natural Ingredients
Produce of
Made in the United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Lather up on wet skin and rinse.
Name and address
- Bulldog Skincare,
- London,
- W10 5AD,
- UK.
Return to
- Bulldog Skincare,
- London,
- W10 5AD,
- UK.
- bulldogskincare.com
Net Contents
150ml ℮
