Tesco King Prawns & Mussels In Wine Garlic Sauce 450G

- Energy605kJ 145kcal7%
- Fat8.7g12%
- Saturates5.7g29%
- Sugars2.3g3%
- Salt1.5g25%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 348kJ
Product Description
- Shell-on mussels (Mytilus chilensis) and raw king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei) with added water in a white wine, cream and garlic sauce.
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Ingredients
Mussels (Mollusc) (33%), White Wine (Sulphites), Water, King Prawn (Crustacean) (9%), Single Cream (Milk), Double Cream (Milk), Onion, Celery, Garlic Purée, Dried Skimmed Milk, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cornflour, Parsley, Salt, Concentrated Fish Broth [Plaice (Fish), White Fish], Maltodextrin, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil, Sage, Potato Starch, Sugar, Black Pepper, Onion Concentrate, Onion Powder, Parsnip Powder, Spices, Lovage Extract, Pepper Oil, Garlic Powder
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery, Crustaceans, Fish, Milk, Molluscs, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Warnings
- Caution
- This product contains shell.
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|When oven cooked according to instructions, shell removed Per 100g
|When oven cooked according to instructions, shell removed 1/2 of a pack (174g**)
|% RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|348kJ
|605kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|83kcal
|145kcal
|7%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|5.0g
|8.7g
|12%
|70g
|of which saturates
|3.3g
|5.7g
|29%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|3.8g
|6.6g
|of which sugars
|1.3g
|2.3g
|3%
|90g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.7g
|Protein
|5.3g
|9.2g
|Salt
|0.9g
|1.5g
|25%
|6g
|Pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**When oven cooked according to instructions, shell removed, 450g typically weighs 348g
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution This product contains shell.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020