Garnier Ambre Solaire Natural Bronzer Self Tan Mousse 200Ml
Product Description
- G/A/S Natural Bronzer Self Tan Mousse 200ml
- Our 1st transparent Self Tan Mousse is made with 92% natural origin ingredients for an intense tan in just one application. Enriched with Coconut Water, known for its hydrating properties, it provides a streak-free, natural-looking tan which gradually increases, leaving you with a tan that lasts for up to one week. Suitable for face and body. Quick drying self tan. Coconut summery fragrance.
- Vegan formula, no animal derived ingredients or by-products.
- Garnier Natural Bronzer offers express tanning solutions powered with 100% botanical origin tanning active, for a natural healthy looking glow. Tan that lasts up to a week*.
- *Instrumental test, 22 women
- Goes well with
- 3600542228572 Garnier Intensive 7 Days Coconut Milk Body Lotion Dry Rough Skin 400ml
- 3600540584434 Garnier Summer Body Gradual Self-Tan Moisturiser Dark 400ml
- 3600540600479 Ambre Solaire Natural Bronzer Quick Drying Dark Self Tan Face Mist 75ml
- Intense tan results in 1 application
- No transfer to clothes
- 92% natural origin, vegan self tan
- Enriched with hydrating Coconut Water
- Streak-free, natural-looking tan
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
885375 18, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Dihydroxyacetone, Propanediol, Polyglyceryl-4 Caprate, Decyl Glucoside, Cocos Nucifera Fruit Juice / Coconut Fruit Juice, Alcohol, Sodium Phytate, Sodium Benzoate, Salicylic Acid, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzyl Alcohol, Linalool, Benzyl Benzoate, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside, Citral, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Parfum / Fragrance
Produce of
Made in France
Preparation and Usage
- 1. Exfoliate skin.
- 2. Ensure skin is dry before applying and apply evenly.
- 3. Wash your hands after application.
- 4. Allow the tan to develop for 1 hour*. No need to wash off. Reapply as desired to achieve a deeper tan.
- *Instrumental test, 22 women.
Name and address
- TSA 75000 93584,
- St Ouen Cedex,
- France.
Return to
- TSA 75000 93584,
- St Ouen Cedex,
- France.
Net Contents
200ml
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021