Tesco Finest 4 Cheese & Black Pepper English Muffins

Tesco Finest 4 Cheese & Black Pepper English Muffins
£ 1.30
£0.33/each
One muffin
  • Energy805kJ 191kcal
    10%
  • Fat5.4g
    8%
  • Saturates3.1g
    16%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1118kJ / 266kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Cheddar cheese and black pepper English muffins.
  • Enriched with West Country mature Cheddar cheese and seasoned with black pepper. Our Tesco finest English muffins are made with West Country mature Cheddar cheese and seasoned with black pepper. They are then baked on a flame grilled hot plate making them wonderfully soft and savoury. Fantastic lightly toasted and served with poached eggs, wilted spinach and a generous serving of hollandaise sauce for an indulgent take on eggs Florentine.
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, West Country Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (18%), Semolina (Wheat), Wheat Gluten, Cheese Powder (Milk), Yeast, Soya Flour, Salt, Sugar, Palm Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Black Pepper, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Split the muffin in half. Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 2-3 minutes until crisp on both sides. Serve buttered.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne muffin (72g)
Energy1118kJ / 266kcal805kJ / 191kcal
Fat7.5g5.4g
Saturates4.3g3.1g
Carbohydrate35.6g25.6g
Sugars3.0g2.2g
Fibre3.0g2.2g
Protein12.4g8.9g
Salt1.0g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

