L/MC 6 VGTRN R/ON & ROSEMARY SAUSAGES 270G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Cooking instructions given are for 2 vegetarian sausages. For best results always cook from frozen. All cooking appliances vary; timings are to be used as a guideline only, please adjust times accordingly. Ensure food is piping hot and cooked through prior to serving. Remove outer packaging. Grill for best results.



Grill

Instructions: Preheat grill and wire rack to a moderate heat. Place vegetarian sausages on the wire rack and grill for 10-12 minutes, turning occasionally.



Oven cook

Instructions: Preheat oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6. Place vegetarian sausages onto a preheated baking tray and cook in the centre of the oven for 15-16 minutes, turning occasionally.

