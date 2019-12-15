By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Superfood Bakery Organic Pancake Mix 200G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Superfood Bakery Organic Pancake Mix 200G
£ 2.99
£14.95/kg

New

Product Description

  • Pancake mix with baobab powder
  • Try our award-winning Organic Morning Dreamers Pancake Mix to make delicious fluffy American-style pancakes with a warming hint of cinnamon. Just add 2 eggs and any type of milk (60ml)! To make your pancakes vegan, just add 135ml of your favourite dairy-free milk!
  • One pack makes 15 pancakes but you don't have to use it all at once. The pack is re-sealable and contains instructions for ½ pack as well!
  • Our Morning Dreamers Pancake mix is made with natural organic ingredients and organic baobab powder.
  • Our Morning Dreamers Pancake mix is made with natural organic ingredients and organic baobab powder.
  • Certified organic, gluten-free, vegan-friendly.
  • A winner of Quality Food Awards 2018.
  • Can be made into pancakes or waffles.
  • Made with natural organic ingredients and organic baobab powder
  • Made with natural organic ingredients and organic baobab powder
  • Certified organic, gluten-free, dairy-free
  • High fibre
  • Can be made into pancakes or waffles
  • A winner of Quality Food Awards 2018
  • Pack size: 200g
  • High fibre

Information

Ingredients

Chickpea Flour*, Tapioca Flour*, Brown Rice Flour*, Buckwheat Flour*, Coconut Sugar*, Gluten-Free Baking Powder (Monocalcium Phosphate, Corn Starch, Sodium Bicarbonate), Cinnamon* (2%), Baobab Fruit Pulp* (2%), *Ingredient from organic agriculture

Allergy Information

  • Manufactured in a facility that handles Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once made, store in the fridge and consume within 3 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Hob - From Ambient
  • 5 mins prep, 15 mins cook
  • Instructions:
  • Just add:
  • 2 eggs
  • 60ml (1/4 cup) almond, oat or cow's milk
  • Vegetable/sunflower/coconut oil for cooking
  • For vegan pancakes, only add 135ml of dairy-free milk.
  • 1. Crack eggs into a deep bowl, add milk and whisk together. Vegan: just add milk.
  • 2. Add pancake mix into the eggs and milk, and whisk until combined with no lumps.
  • 3. Heat a frying pan over a high heat and add a small amount of vegetable/sunflower or coconut oil to grease the pan. Once hot, reduce to a medium heat.
  • 4. Use a large spoon to pour mixture into the pan. Wait until bubbles start to appear, then flip the pancake over and cook on the other side until golden. Add some berries or honey on top for a heavenly breakfast!

Number of uses

Makes 15 Pancakes

Additives

  • Free From Yeast

Recycling info

Pouch. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Superfood Bakery,
  • Unit 3,
  • Cedar Court,
  • 1 Royal Oak Yard,
  • London,
  • SE1 3GA.

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving
Energy kJ/kcal1373kJ/326kcal179kJ/42kcal
Fat2g1.3g
Of which saturates0.3g0.5g
Carbohydrate70g6g
Of which sugars18.9g2.2g
Fibre 4g0.3g
Protein 7g2.3g
Salt 0.3g0.1g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Bit heavy on the cinnamon but otherwise amazing!

5 stars

Made the vegan option of this for my kids and they absolutely loved it! My only slight criticism is that it felt a bit too heavy on the cinnamon but apart from that, it was perfect!

