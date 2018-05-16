By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wall's Jumbo Sausages Roll 130G

Product Description

  • Delicious Pork sausage meat wrapped in a light puff pastry.
  • Time for a Wall's?
  • This is just the ticket. Succulent meat, our unique seasoning for that special Wall's taste, all carefully wrapped in 64 layers of deliciously crispy puff-pastry. Hot or cold, this is the pick-me-up you just can't put down. It's ready for whenever you need a feel-good moment. So, tuck in and enjoy, it's time for a Wall's.
  • Our Wall's pastries are free from artificial colours, flavourings and hydrogenated fat
  • Pack size: 130g

Information

Ingredients

Pork (32%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Palm Oil, Starch, Wheat Protein, Pork Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Yeast Extract, Coriander, Nutmeg, Sage, Flavouring, Herb Extracts, Black Pepper Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated, store below 5°C.Suitable for home freezing Freeze on day of purchase but not later than 2 days before use by date and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use and consume within 24 hours. Once product has been defrosted do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Ensure food is piping hot before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging and place roll on a baking tray near the centre of a pre-heated oven at:
180°C Fan 160°C Gas Mark 4 25 Mins

Produce of

Produced in the UK using pork from Great Britain and the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Our pastries can be enjoyed hot or cold, but for the best tasting experience, heat in the oven.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Name and address

Return to

  • Please contact
  • Feedback@Walls-Pastry.co.uk

Net Contents

130g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 130g RollRef. Intake Per 130g Roll
Energy 1492 kJ1940 kJ23%
-359 kcal467 kcal
Fat 25.4g33g47%
of which Saturates 10.7g13.9g70%
Carbohydrate 23.5g30.6g
of which Sugars 1.6g2.1g2%
Protein 8.9g11.6g
Salt 1.03g1.34g22%
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---

Safety information

View more safety information

Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

