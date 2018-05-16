Wall's Jumbo Sausages Roll 130G

Product Description
- Delicious Pork sausage meat wrapped in a light puff pastry.
- Time for a Wall's?
- This is just the ticket. Succulent meat, our unique seasoning for that special Wall's taste, all carefully wrapped in 64 layers of deliciously crispy puff-pastry. Hot or cold, this is the pick-me-up you just can't put down. It's ready for whenever you need a feel-good moment. So, tuck in and enjoy, it's time for a Wall's.
- Our Wall's pastries are free from artificial colours, flavourings and hydrogenated fat
- Pack size: 130g
Information
Ingredients
Pork (32%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Palm Oil, Starch, Wheat Protein, Pork Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Yeast Extract, Coriander, Nutmeg, Sage, Flavouring, Herb Extracts, Black Pepper Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated, store below 5°C.Suitable for home freezing Freeze on day of purchase but not later than 2 days before use by date and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use and consume within 24 hours. Once product has been defrosted do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Ensure food is piping hot before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging and place roll on a baking tray near the centre of a pre-heated oven at:
180°C Fan 160°C Gas Mark 4 25 Mins
Produce of
Produced in the UK using pork from Great Britain and the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Our pastries can be enjoyed hot or cold, but for the best tasting experience, heat in the oven.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
Name and address
- Wall's Pastry,
- PO Box 9111.
Return to
- Please contact
- Feedback@Walls-Pastry.co.uk
Net Contents
130g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 130g Roll
|Ref. Intake Per 130g Roll
|Energy
|1492 kJ
|1940 kJ
|23%
|-
|359 kcal
|467 kcal
|Fat
|25.4g
|33g
|47%
|of which Saturates
|10.7g
|13.9g
|70%
|Carbohydrate
|23.5g
|30.6g
|of which Sugars
|1.6g
|2.1g
|2%
|Protein
|8.9g
|11.6g
|Salt
|1.03g
|1.34g
|22%
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
