Mug Shot Wild Mushroom Cup Soup 3 Sachets 75G
- Energy425kJ 97kcal5%
- Fat2.9g4%
- Saturates1.5g8%
- Sugars1.5g2%
- Salt1.19g20%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 189kJ / 43kcal
Product Description
- Instant wild mushroom cup soup
- Oh so creamy
- Made with natural ingredients
- Less than 100 calories
- Less than 2% fat
- A source of protein and fibre
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 75g
- A source of protein
- A source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
Potato Starch, Dried Glucose Syrup, Whey Protein Concentrate (from Milk), Palm Oil, Maltodextrin, Chicory Fibre, Natural Flavourings (contain Milk), Salt, Dried Wild Mushrooms (1.8%), Sugar, Milk Protein, Onion Powder, Dried Mushrooms (0.8%), Mushroom Powder, Garlic Powder, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Dried Parsley, Ground Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.For Best Before End: see top of pack.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Make-Up Instructions
- 1 Empty the contents of one sachet into a cup or mug
- 2 Add 200ml of boiling water and stir well.
- 3 Leave to stand for 11 minute.
Number of uses
This pack contains 3 sachets
Name and address
- Symington's Ltd,
- Dartmouth Way,
- Leeds,
- LS11 5JL,
- UK.
- Visit our website at www.mugshot.co.uk
Net Contents
75g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml (as consumed)
|Per Sachet (as consumed)
|Energy
|189kJ / 43kcal
|425kJ / 97kcal
|Fat
|1.3g
|2.9g
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|6.7g
|15.1g
|of which sugars
|0.7g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|2.6g
|Protein
|1.4g
|3.2g
|Salt
|0.53g
|1.19g
|Each sachet provides one serving of approximately 225ml when made up as per instructions.
|-
|-
|This pack contains 3 sachets
|-
|-
