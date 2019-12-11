By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
London Essence Original Indian Tonic Water 6X150ml
£ 2.50
£0.28/100ml

Offer

Per 150ml:
  • Energy129kJ 30kcal
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 86kJ/20kcal

Product Description

  • Tonic Water.
  • Our Classic London Tonic features our signature distilled juniper essence, and delivers a premium offering that is designed to perfectly enhance the main feature of the drink, the spirit. By steeping juniper berries for up to a week prior to distillation, this method allows us to capture the full range of the juniper aromatics into an essence. The juniper note allows the elegance of your chosen tipple to seep through, aided by a delicate level of sweetness. As unlike many other premium tonics, our collection is delicately light and low in calories, with just a dusting of sugar.
  • Aroma
  • Aromatic pine and citrus notes.
  • Taste
  • A combination of fresh, sharp and citrus notes. Zesty lemon and lime peel combined with fresh pine, thyme and a juniper finish.
  • Pairing Recommendations
  • The unique flavour profile of our Classic London Tonic allows it to complement the breadth of back bar spirits. London dry gins ( Sipsmith, Tanqueray, Monkey 47, Plymouth ), grain based vodkas (Belvedere, Grey Goose, Ketel One) and aged rums ( Havana Club / Zapaca) work particularly well.
  • At The London Essence Company we continue a tradition established towards the end of the 19th century.
  • Our predecessors used the knowledge and science gained during the creation of essences for leading perfume houses, to revolutionise the way food and drink companies thought about flavour.
  • Their secret, using the science of distillation and the art of layering to create flavours with a depth and longevity so vital to their perfumery business.
  • Today, we honour their creativity and precision, by creating drinks with the purest flavours; selecting the finest botanicals and gently distilling them to capture their true essence.
  • This allows us to craft an elegant collection, always low in calories, with no artificial sweeteners.
  • Rare quality to allow you to create the most exquisite drinks
  • Distilled Botanicals. Purest Flavours. Exquisite Drinks.
  • Low in calories
  • No artificial sweeteners
  • Pack size: 900ml
  • Low in calories

Information

Ingredients

Sparkling Water, Pure Fructose, Flavourings (Natural Citrus Flavourings, Natural Flavouring, Juniper Distillate, Quinine), Acid (Citric Acid)

Storage

Best Before End: See Base of Can.

Preparation and Usage

  • Sparkling drink; best served chilled.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Warnings

Name and address

  • WiseHead Productions,
  • 9 Roding Rd,
  • London,
  • E6 6LF.

Return to

  • londonessenceco.com

Net Contents

6 x 150ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 150ml Can (1 serving)
Energy 86kJ/20kcal129kJ/30kcal
Carbohydrate 4.3g6.5g
of which Sugars 4.3g6.5g
Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, protein and saltTraceTrace

Safety information

CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE

