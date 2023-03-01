We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Health 60 Childrens Multivitamins Strawberry Gummies

Tesco Health 60 Childrens Multivitamins Strawberry Gummies

4(8)
£5.75

£0.10/each

Children's vitamins A, B, C, D and E strawberry flavour food supplement with sweetener.
A daily supplement to support general wellbeing containing 5 essential vitamins. Vitamin A to support the maintenance of normal vision. Vitamin B6 to support normal energy yielding metabolism. Vitamin C to support the normal function of immune system. Vitamin D to support the maintenance of normal teeth and bones.Children 3+ Supports health & wellbeing in children Strawberry flavour 1 a day

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Bulking Agents (Maltitol Syrup, Sorbitol Syrup, Sorbitol), Pork Gelatine, Vitamin C, Citric Acid, Vitamin E, Vitamin B6, Sweetener (Sucralose), Colour (Anthocyanins), Flavouring, Vitamin A, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Antioxidant (Alpha-Tocopherol), Vitamin D.

Legal information

Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects

Number of uses

60 Servings

Net Contents

60 gummies

