Tesco Plant Chef Caesar Style Dressing 250Ml

- Energy212kJ 52kcal3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1414kJ / 343kcal
Product Description
- Caesar style dressing with yeast flakes, Worcester sauce and garlic purée.
- The Plant Chef - Derek Sarno - is the culinary talent transforming crowd-pleasing classics into 100% plant-based dished with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
- 100% plant based
- Rich and tangy with aromatic garlic and zesty lemon
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 250ml
Information
Ingredients
Rapeseed Oil, Water, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Garlic Purée (2.5%), Yeast Flakes (2%), Worcester Sauce (1%) [Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Onion Purée, Salt, Tamarind Paste, Clove, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée], Salt, Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Citric Acid, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Black Pepper, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by date shown.Best before end: see front of bottle.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 16 servings
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold Per 100ml
|Energy
|1414kJ / 343kcal
|Fat
|35.0g
|of which saturates
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|4.1g
|of which sugars
|3.7g
|Fibre
|3.5g
|Protein
|1.2g
|Salt
|1.0g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020