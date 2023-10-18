Palm Bay Self-Tanning Foam Light / Medium 150Ml

No sun, no problem! Achieve a flawless natural bronze tan with this lightweight, fast drying foam. Coconut scented and silky smooth, get that holiday glow in 4-8 hours. Perfect for light and medium skin tones, and first-time tanners. Suitable for face & body!

Self tanning for a natural bronze glow Cruelty free Paraben free Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Dihydroxyacetone, Decyl Glucoside, Glycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Sodium Acetate, Cellulose, Parfum (Fragrance), Erythrulose, CI 19140, CI 17200, CI 42090

Produce of

Made in China

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Preparation and Usage