Palm Bay Self-Tanning Foam Light / Medium 150Ml

Palm Bay Self-Tanning Foam Light / Medium 150Ml

£4.00

£2.67/100ml

Vegan

Palm Bay Self-Tanning Foam Light / Medium 150Ml
No sun, no problem!Achieve a flawless natural bronze tan with this lightweight, fast drying foam.Coconut scented and silky smooth, get that holiday glow in 4-8 hours.Perfect for light and medium skin tones, and first-time tanners.Suitable for face & body!
Self tanning for a natural bronze glowCruelty freeParaben freeSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Dihydroxyacetone, Decyl Glucoside, Glycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Sodium Acetate, Cellulose, Parfum (Fragrance), Erythrulose, CI 19140, CI 17200, CI 42090

Produce of

Made in China

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

PrepExfoliate the morning or evening before. Moisturise dry-prone areas such as elbows, knees and heels. Remember, no shaving or waxing for 24 hours before you tan.ApplicationShake (closed bottle!) well, and apply evenly using circular motions. For best results use a mitt. Wait until skin is touch dry before dressing. For optimum colour, leave for up to 8 hours before showering. Want a darker tan? Just double up with a second application. Wash hands after use.PostMoisturise and then moisturise again! Prolong your colour and ensure a gentle fade over the week by keeping skin hydrated.

