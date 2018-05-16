Tesco Lighter Than Light Mayonnaise 450Ml

- Energy59kJ 14kcal1%
- Fat0.7g1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars0.7g1%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 392kJ / 94kcal
Product Description
- Reduced calorie light mayonnaise.
- Free Range Egg
- Lid On Bottle - Widely Recycled
- Free range egg
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 0.46ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil (4%), Spirit Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk (2%), Salt, Dextrin, Reconstituted Dried Skimmed Milk, Acidity Regulator (Tartaric Acid), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring (contains Mustard), Colour (Paprika Extract).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks.
Number of uses
30 Servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Recycle- Cap on
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
450ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|One tablespoon (15ml)
|Energy
|392kJ / 94kcal
|59kJ / 14kcal
|Fat
|4.5g
|0.7g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|12.9g
|1.9g
|Sugars
|4.8g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.1g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
|80% less fat than standard Tesco mayonnaise
|-
|-
