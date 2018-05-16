By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Lighter Than Light Mayonnaise 450Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Lighter Than Light Mayonnaise 450Ml
£ 0.85
£184.79/100ml
One tablespoon
  • Energy59kJ 14kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 392kJ / 94kcal

Product Description

  • Reduced calorie light mayonnaise.
  • Free Range Egg
  • Free Range Egg
  • Lid On Bottle - Widely Recycled
  • © Tesco 2019. SCA8083-001
  • Free range egg
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 0.46ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil (4%), Spirit Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk (2%), Salt, Dextrin, Reconstituted Dried Skimmed Milk, Acidity Regulator (Tartaric Acid), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring (contains Mustard), Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks.

Number of uses

30 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne tablespoon (15ml)
Energy392kJ / 94kcal59kJ / 14kcal
Fat4.5g0.7g
Saturates0.5g<0.1g
Carbohydrate12.9g1.9g
Sugars4.8g0.7g
Fibre0.7g0.1g
Protein0g0g
Salt1.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
80% less fat than standard Tesco mayonnaise--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco 50% Less Fat Salad Cream 450Ml

£ 0.90
£195.66/100ml

Tesco Tuna Chunks In Spring Water 4 X 145G

£ 2.83
£0.69/100g

Heinz Top Down Squeezy Tomato Ketchup Sauce 910G

£ 2.80
£0.31/100g

Heinz Salad Cream 70% Less Fat 435G

£ 2.30
£0.53/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here