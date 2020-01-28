By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
TESCO FINEST 4 ST CLEMENTS HOT CROSS BUNS

TESCO FINEST 4 ST CLEMENTS HOT CROSS BUNS
£ 1.50
£0.38/each

One bun
  • Energy769kJ 182kcal
    9%
  • Fat2.1g
    3%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars14.6g
    16%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1098kJ

Product Description

  • 4 Hot cross buns with orange soaked sultanas, raisins and mixed peel.
  • Packed with orange soaked sultanas, plump raisins and orange and lemon peel for a zesty flavour.
  • Our Tesco Finest hot cross buns are made from a delicately sweetened dough which our bakers prove until it reaches the perfect rise. We add orange soaked sultanas, plump raisins and orange and lemon peel for a zesty flavour. Batch baking the buns together keeps each one lovely and soft.
  • © Tesco 2020. SC0730
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Orange Soaked Sultanas (17%) [Sultanas, Concentrated Orange Juice], Water, Raisins (10%), Mixed Peel [Orange Peel, Lemon Peel], Palm Oil, Sugar, Comminuted Orange, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Potato Dextrin, Flavouring, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Rapeseed Oil, Mixed Spices, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Sesame Seeds, Soya, Peanuts, Nuts, Milk and Egg.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Once defrosted use the same day and do not refreeze.For Best before: see front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.

Grill
Instructions: Slice in half. Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 1-2 minutes until golden brown. Turn once.
Medium 1-2 mins

Other
Instructions: Toast
Slice in half. Lightly toast on medium heat for 1-2 minutes until golden brown.
Medium 1-2 mins

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

4 x Buns

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold One bun (70g)%RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy 1098kJ769kJ8400kJ
-260kcal182kcal9%2000kcal
Fat 3.0g2.1g3%70g
of which saturates 1.2g0.8g4%20g
Carbohydrate 49.9g34.9g
of which sugars 20.9g14.6g16%90g
Fibre 3.3g2.3g
Protein 6.6g4.6g
Salt 0.4g0.3g5%6g
Pack contains 4 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

