Nivea Men Power Fresh Shower Gel 400Ml

Product Description
- NIVEA MEN POWER FRESH S/G 400ML
Enjoy some extra freshness: NIVEA MEN Power Fresh Shower Gel invigorates body and mind. With the power of menthol and the refreshing scent of water mint, you can leave the shower feeling really refreshed and energised for the whole day.
- Extra fresh shower gel, for men who want a refreshing shower experience
- Masculine scent that delivers long-lasting freshness
- Suitable for body, face and hair
- pH Skin Balanced. Skin compatibility dermatologically approved
- Pack size: 400ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Glycerin, Menthol, Sodium Chloride, Alcohol Denat., PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Polyquaternium-7, Citric Acid, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Benzophenone-4, Sodium Benzoate, Limonene, Citronellol, Linalool, Parfum, CI 42090
Produce of
Made in Germany
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
- Trinity Central
- Trinity Park
- Bickenhill Lane
- Birmingham
- B37 7ES
Net Contents
400ml ℮
