Masking Lavender & Chamomile Sheet Face Mask 20Ml

Product Description
- Masking Lav & C/mile Sheet Face Mask 20ml
- Relax skin and mind with this hydrating and calming sheet face mask. Enriched with lavender, chamomile and a gentle fragrance to soothe the senses and restore a feeling of restfulness. Ideal for evenings, bedtime or for a moment of calm.
- Gentle lavender and soothing chamomile provide a feeling of restfulness and calm
- Paraben free
- Cruelty free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 20ML
Information
Ingredients
Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Trehalose, Betaine, Valeriana Officinalis Rhizome/Root Extract, Panthenol, Passiflora Laurifolia Flower Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Carbomer, Arginine, Sodium Hyaluronate, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Xanthan Gum, Ethylhexylglycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Fragrance (Parfum), Limonene
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- 1. Remove sheet mask from sachet and carefully unfold.
- 2. Place the mask on freshly cleansed skin, gently pressing into the contours of your face and aligning with eyes, nose and lips. Ensure whole mask is in contact with skin.
- 3. Leave for 15-20 minutes then peel off to reveal happy, glowing and refreshed skin.
- 4. Massage any excess serum into skin or remove with a cotton pad.
- Single Use
Warnings
- WARNING
- AVOID DIRECT CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS INTO EYES, RINSE WELL WITH WARM WATER IMMEDIATELY. AVOID USE ON IRRITATED OR DRY SKIN, AND DELICATE EYE AND LIP AREAS. IF IRRITATION OCCURS REMOVE IMMEDIATELY AND WASH SKIN. DO NOT INGEST. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
Name and address
- AFB PLC,
- Unit 2,
- AL4 0JJ,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
20ml ℮
Safety information
