Yazoo Chocolate Caramel Milk Drink 400Ml

Product Description
- Chocolate & Caramel flavoured milk drink (UHT)
- I'm high in protein and have all the goodness of milk!
- Source of calcium and vitamin B2
- No artificial sweeteners, flavours or colours
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 400ml
- High in protein
- Source of calcium
- Source of vitamin B2
Information
Ingredients
Semi Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (1%), Natural Flavouring, Stabilisers: Cellulose, Cellulose Gum and Carrageenan
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Once opened, treat as fresh milk and keep refrigerated.Best Before: See cap
Preparation and Usage
- Best Served Chilled
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- FrieslandCampina,
- Horsham,
- RH12 1JF.
Net Contents
400ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per 200ml
|Energy
|275kJ /
|550kJ /
|-
|65kcal
|130kcal (7%*)
|Fat
|1.5g
|3.0g (4%*)
|- of which saturates
|1.1g
|2.2g (11%*)
|Carbohydrate
|9.1g
|18.2g (7%*)
|- of which sugars
|8.9g
|17.8g (20%*)
|Protein
|3.3g
|6.6g (13%*)
|Salt
|0.10g
|0.20g (3%*)
|Calcium
|105mg
|210mg (26%*)
|Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin)
|0.1mg
|0.2mg (15%*)
|*RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
|Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|This pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
