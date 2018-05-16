Warburtons Wonder Thins 50/50 6 Pack

- Energy422kJ 100kcal5%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1054kJ
Product Description
- 6 Sliced Thin White Rolls Made with 50% Wholemeal Flour
- "Wholemeal and White flour are blended together in these wonderful thins giving you and your family essential fibre and wholegrain in every bite."
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)] and Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Dextrose, Salt, Sugar, Emulsifiers: E471, E481, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Gelling Agent: E466, Soya Flour, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Flour Treatment Agents: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), E920 (Vegetarian)
Allergy Information
- This product is produced in a bakery which uses Milk and Sesame Seeds
Storage
To enjoy our baking at its best, store in a cool dry place - ideally not refrigerated. Warmer conditions will reduce the storage life. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase.For 'Best Before' date see film.
Net Contents
6 x Thins
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g of product
|Per average thin (40g)
|Reference Intake (Adult)
|Energy
|1054kJ
|422kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|251kcal
|100kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|2.9g
|1.2g
|70g
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|0.4g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|44.5g
|17.8g
|260g
|of which sugars
|3.9g
|1.6g
|90g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|1.4g
|Protein
|10.0g
|4.0g
|50g
|Salt
|0.90g
|0.36g
|6g
