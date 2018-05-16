By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Warburtons Wonder Thins 50/50 6 Pack

Warburtons Wonder Thins 50/50 6 Pack
£ 1.00
£0.17/each
Each thin contains
  • Energy422kJ 100kcal
    5%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt0.36g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1054kJ

Product Description

  • 6 Sliced Thin White Rolls Made with 50% Wholemeal Flour
  • "Wholemeal and White flour are blended together in these wonderful thins giving you and your family essential fibre and wholegrain in every bite."

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)] and Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Dextrose, Salt, Sugar, Emulsifiers: E471, E481, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Gelling Agent: E466, Soya Flour, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Flour Treatment Agents: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), E920 (Vegetarian)

Allergy Information

  • This product is produced in a bakery which uses Milk and Sesame Seeds

Storage

To enjoy our baking at its best, store in a cool dry place - ideally not refrigerated. Warmer conditions will reduce the storage life. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase.For 'Best Before' date see film.

Net Contents

6 x Thins

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average thin (40g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy1054kJ422kJ8400kJ
-251kcal100kcal2000kcal
Fat2.9g1.2g70g
of which saturates1.0g0.4g20g
Carbohydrate44.5g17.8g260g
of which sugars3.9g1.6g90g
Fibre3.6g1.4g
Protein10.0g4.0g50g
Salt0.90g0.36g6g

