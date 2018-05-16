Olay Cleanse Make Up Face Cleansing Milk
- Olay cleanse make-up melting cleansing milk, is designed with vitamins e & b3, & pro-vitamin b5 to remove even eye make-up effortlessly. At the same time, it nourishes & soothes skin, leaving it velvety smooth & supple
- Effortlessly removes even eye make-up
- With vitamins E & B3, & pro-vitamin B5
- Cleanses skin from impurities, dirt & pollution
- Dissolves make-up, including mascara & foundation
- Nourishes & soothes skin, leaving it velvety smooth & supple
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Isopropyl Palmitate, Glycerin, Petrolatum, Tocopheryl Acetate, Panthenol, Dimethicone, Paraffinum Liquidum, Dimethiconol, Niacinamide, Steareth-21, Steareth-2, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Stearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Carbomer, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Sodium Hydroxide, Decyl Glucoside, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Parfum
Produce of
Poland
Preparation and Usage
- Apply to a cotton pad & sweep gently across face & neck. Alternatively, massage onto face & neck, & remove with cotton pad or rinse with water. Avoid direct contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.
Warnings
- Avoid direct contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water.
Return to
- Procter & Gamble UK
- Weybridge
- Surrey
- KT13 0XP
- United Kingdom
- 0800 917 7197
- Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.
Net Contents
200 ℮
Safety information
Avoid direct contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water.
