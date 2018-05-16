By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mr Kipling Mini Bakewell Selection 9 Pack

Mr Kipling Mini Bakewell Selection 9 Pack
£ 2.00
£0.22/each

New

Product Description

  • Pastry cases with a layer of plum and raspberry jam (12%) and vanilla flavour almond sponge (20%), topped with almond flavour fondant icing (24%) and half a glacé cherry (4.5%). Pastry cases with a layer of lemon flavour curd (12%) and vanilla flavour almond sponge (21%), topped with lemon flavour fondant icing (25%) and gold and white sugar pieces. Pastry cases with a layer of caramel sauce (12%) and vanilla flavour almond sponge (21%), topped with caramel flavour fondant icing (25%) and gold bronze sugar pieces.
  • #exceedinglygood
  • A delicious selection of mini bakewells for everyone to enjoy!
  • It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
  • Exceedingly good cakes
  • 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 9 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

9 x Mini Bakewells

    Ingredients

    Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Caramel Sauce (Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Water, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Unsalted Butter (Milk), Sugar, Dextrose, Fructose, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Flavouring), Water, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Gold and Bronze Sugar Pieces (Sugar, Colours (Iron Oxide, Titanium Dioxide), Glazing Agent (Shellac), Glucose Syrup, Water), Ground Rice, Dried Egg, Desiccated Coconut (contains Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites))), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Egg White, Ground Almonds, Colour (Plain Caramel), Salt, Dextrose, Emulsifiers (Sorbitan Monostearate, Polysorbate 60), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Milk Proteins, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sulphur Dioxide), Soya Flour, Flavourings

    Nutrition

    Ingredients

    Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Plum and Raspberry Jam (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Plum Puree, Sugar, Raspberry Purée, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Colour (Anthocyanins), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring), Glacé Cherries (Cherries, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Apple, Cherry Juice, Radish, Sweet Potato Juice), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Ground Rice, Dried Egg, Desiccated Coconut (contains Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites))), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Egg White, Ground Almonds, Salt, Dextrose, Emulsifiers (Sorbitan Monostearate, Polysorbate 60), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Milk Proteins, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sulphur Dioxide), Flavourings, Soya Flour

    Nutrition

    Ingredients

    Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Lemon Flavour Curd (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water), Maize Starch, Acid (Citric Acid), Dried Egg, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Carotenes)), Water, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Gold and White Sugar Pieces (Sugar, Water, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Glucose Syrup, Glazing Agent (Shellac)), Ground Rice, Dried Egg, Desiccated Coconut (contains Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites))), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Egg White, Ground Almonds, Salt, Dextrose, Emulsifiers (Sorbitan Monostearate, Polysorbate 60), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavourings, Milk Proteins, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sulphur Dioxide), Soya Flour, Colour (Lutein)

    Nutrition

