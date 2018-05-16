Mr Kipling Mini Bakewell Selection 9 Pack
New
Product Description
- Pastry cases with a layer of plum and raspberry jam (12%) and vanilla flavour almond sponge (20%), topped with almond flavour fondant icing (24%) and half a glacé cherry (4.5%). Pastry cases with a layer of lemon flavour curd (12%) and vanilla flavour almond sponge (21%), topped with lemon flavour fondant icing (25%) and gold and white sugar pieces. Pastry cases with a layer of caramel sauce (12%) and vanilla flavour almond sponge (21%), topped with caramel flavour fondant icing (25%) and gold bronze sugar pieces.
- #exceedinglygood
- A delicious selection of mini bakewells for everyone to enjoy!
- It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
- Exceedingly good cakes
- 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
- No hydrogenated fat
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
Best stored in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Carefully baked in the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains 9 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
- We want you to enjoy these Mini Bakewell Selection at its very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
- Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
- UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
9 x Mini Bakewells
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Caramel Sauce (Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Water, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Unsalted Butter (Milk), Sugar, Dextrose, Fructose, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Flavouring), Water, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Gold and Bronze Sugar Pieces (Sugar, Colours (Iron Oxide, Titanium Dioxide), Glazing Agent (Shellac), Glucose Syrup, Water), Ground Rice, Dried Egg, Desiccated Coconut (contains Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites))), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Egg White, Ground Almonds, Colour (Plain Caramel), Salt, Dextrose, Emulsifiers (Sorbitan Monostearate, Polysorbate 60), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Milk Proteins, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sulphur Dioxide), Soya Flour, Flavourings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per bakewell (24g) Energy 1863kJ 460kJ - 444kcal 109kcal Fat 18.3g 4.5g of which Saturates 7.5g 1.9g Carbohydrate 64.9g 16.0g of which Sugars 33.0g 8.1g Fibre 1.4g <0.5g Protein 4.2g 1.0g Salt 0.31g 0.08g This pack contains 9 portions - -
- Per bakewell (24g)
- Energy460kJ 109kcal5%
- Fat4.5g6%
- Saturates1.9g10%
- Sugars8.1g9%
- Salt0.08g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1863kJ
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Plum and Raspberry Jam (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Plum Puree, Sugar, Raspberry Purée, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Colour (Anthocyanins), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring), Glacé Cherries (Cherries, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Apple, Cherry Juice, Radish, Sweet Potato Juice), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Ground Rice, Dried Egg, Desiccated Coconut (contains Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites))), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Egg White, Ground Almonds, Salt, Dextrose, Emulsifiers (Sorbitan Monostearate, Polysorbate 60), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Milk Proteins, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sulphur Dioxide), Flavourings, Soya Flour
Nutrition
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Lemon Flavour Curd (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water), Maize Starch, Acid (Citric Acid), Dried Egg, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Carotenes)), Water, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Gold and White Sugar Pieces (Sugar, Water, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Glucose Syrup, Glazing Agent (Shellac)), Ground Rice, Dried Egg, Desiccated Coconut (contains Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites))), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Egg White, Ground Almonds, Salt, Dextrose, Emulsifiers (Sorbitan Monostearate, Polysorbate 60), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavourings, Milk Proteins, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sulphur Dioxide), Soya Flour, Colour (Lutein)
Nutrition
