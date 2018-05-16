Tesco Finest 8 Aberdeen Angus Sausages 360G
New
- Energy590kJ 142kcal7%
- Fat8.8g13%
- Saturates2.5g13%
- Sugars0.5g1%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 787kJ / 189kcal
Product Description
- Beef blended with onion, seasonings and dried parsley filled into natural sheep casings.
- British Aberdeen Angus beef selected for its rich flavour, seasoned with black pepper and parsley. Our sausages are made for us by a family run business who've taken pride in making sausages for more than 200 years. They are all made with 100% British beef which is hand trimmed by expertly trained butchers. The sausages are then seasoned and other carefully selected, fresh ingredients are added to enhance the rich, succulent flavour.
- British Aberdeen Angus beef selected for its rich flavour, seasoned with black pepper and parsley. Our sausages are made for us by a family run business who've taken pride in making sausages for more than 200 years. They are all made with 100% British beef/pork which is hand trimmed by expertly trained butchers. The sausages are then seasoned and other carefully selected, fresh ingredients are added to enhance the rich, succulent flavour.
- Pack size: 360g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aberdeen Angus Beef (80%), Water, Onion (6%), Potato Starch, Pea Fibre, Salt, Black Pepper, Dried Parsley, Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite).
Filled into natural sheep casings.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20-25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 16-18 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
- Tesco recommend that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
- For best results do not prick sausage skins.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Recycle with bags at larger stores
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
360g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 sausages (75g**)
|Energy
|787kJ / 189kcal
|590kJ / 142kcal
|Fat
|11.7g
|8.8g
|Saturates
|3.3g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|1.9g
|1.4g
|Sugars
|0.6g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|1.1g
|Protein
|18.3g
|13.7g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When grilled according to instructions 360g typically weighs 300g.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020