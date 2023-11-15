Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Coconut & Macadamia Conditioner 350ml

GARNIER ULT/B COCONUT & MCDM COND 350ML

Dig into Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Coconut Conditioner to help nourish frizzy hair, blended with Coconut & Macadamia. Its rich texture, instantly absorbs to nourish, quickly detangle and rinse. For intensely nourished, healthy-looking hair. Super Food for Super Hair! 98% Natural Ingredients and 100% Vegan Formula* blended with Coconut and Macadamia. For Frizzy Hair: Discover the full Coconut Hair Food haircare range and try our Coconut Shampoo, Conditioner and 3in1 Hair Mask Treatment. Our 3in1 intensive hair treatment can be used in 3 different ways: as a conditioner, rinse-out hair mask or leave-in conditioner. *Vegan Formula: no animal ingredients or by-products.

Hangry Hair? Dig into Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food, and discover our best haircare products to nourish and condition hangry hair. Super Food for Super Hair! Our Hair Food Shampoo and Conditioner is 98% Natural Origin Ingredients and 100% Vegan Formula: no animal ingredients or by-products. Recyclable Bottle: Our bottles are 100% recyclable and made with 50% recycled plastic. Find the Hair Food range to match your hair type, with blends available for dry hair, curly hair, damaged hair and more!

Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Coconut Conditioner Nourishes & Conditions: for Frizzy Hair Lightweight texture, instantly absorbs with no weigh down Hair Food Coconut Conditioner quickly detangles hair Yes: 98% Natural Ingredients - Blended with Coconut & Macadamia Yes: Vegan formula - No animal ingredients or by-products No: Silicones for a natural feel

Pack size: 350ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Isopropyl Myristate, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Macadamia Integrifolia Seed Oil, Glycine Soja Oil / Soybean Oil, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Cocos Nucifera Oil / Coconut Oil, Sodium Hydroxide, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Caprylyl Glycol, Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Cetyl Esters, Salicylic Acid, Linalool, Geraniol, Coumarin, Limonene, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Cinnamate, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L C248960/1)

Net Contents

350ml

Preparation and Usage