Capri Sun No Added Sugar Orange 4 X 200Ml

image 1 of Capri Sun No Added Sugar Orange 4 X 200Ml
£ 1.00
£0.13/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Fruit Juice Drink with Sweetener
  • Capri-Sun is a great tasting fruit juice drink packed in a fun pouch.
  • Try original Orange our classic and most popular flavour, it's pure sunshine in a pouch.
  • Original Capri Sun has always been made with two core natural ingredients; real fruit juice & water, and it's always been made without preservatives, artificial colours, flavours & sweeteners.
  • See for yourself, just look at how few ingredients there are on our packs.
  • And now we're proud to say that original Capri Sun has 50% less sugar* and still contains nothing artificial.
  • We have reduced the sugar content by 50% through the introduction of stevia, a sweetener from a natural source, without compromising on the great taste of our fruit juice drink.
  • Capri Sun. Taste the Fun.
  • *50% Less sugar than our previous original recipe
  • Fruit Juice Drink
  • Minimum of 10% Real Fruit Juice from concentrate
  • No preservatives
  • Free from artificial colours, flavours & sweeteners
  • Serve cold for maximum refreshment
  • Want something even cooler? Try freezing it to make a Capri Sun ice pop
  • Store in a cool and dry place
  • 200ml
  • Card - widely recycled
  • Pouch - yet to be recycled
  • Coca-Cola and the Environment
  • Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.
  • Sweetener from a natural source
  • No preservatives or colours
  • This product is GMO free
  • This product is gluten free
  • This product is allergen free
  • This product is suitable for vegetarians/vegans
  • Pack size: 800ml
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate 12% (Orange 7%, Lemon, Lime), Sweetener (Sucralose), Natural Flavouring, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • This product is allergen free

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeBest before: see top or bottom of pouch

Additives

  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
  • Free From Preservatives
  • Contains Sweeteners

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Coca-Cola European Partners Great Britain Limited,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1EZ.

Return to

  • Coca-Cola European Partners Great Britain Limited,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1EZ.
  • GB 0800 3890050 (UK mainland only)
  • IRL 1800 98 98 97

Net Contents

4 x 200ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 200ml (%1)
Energy 20kJ40kJ
-5kcal10kcal (1%)
Carbohydrate 0.8g1.6g (1%)
of which sugars 0.8g1.6g (2%)
Fat, saturates, protein, salt - negligible amount--
1) Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

