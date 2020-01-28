TESCO FINEST 4 RED BERRY HOT CROSS BUNS
Offer
- Energy781kJ 185kcal9%
- Fat3.1g4%
- Saturates1.3g7%
- Sugars10.0g11%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1115kJ / 264kcal
Product Description
- 4 Hot cross buns with sultanas, sweetened dried cranberries, redcurrants, raspberries and strawberries.
- Packed with sultanas, sweetened dried cranberries, redcurrants, raspberries and strawberries.
- Packed with sultanas, sweetened dried cranberries, redcurrants, raspberries and strawberries. Our Tesco Finest hot cross buns are made from a delicately sweetened dough which our bakers prove until it reaches the perfect rise. We add sultanas, sweetened dried cranberries, redcurrants, raspberries and strawberries. Batch baking the buns together keeps each one lovely and soft.
- © Tesco 2020. SC0730
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Sultanas (10%), Sweetened Dried Cranberries (6%) [Cranberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Redcurrant (3.5%), Raspberry (3.5%), Palm Oil, Strawberry (1.5%), Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Potato Dextrin, Mixed Spices, Rapeseed Oil, Flavouring, Colour (Beetroot Red), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds, soya, peanuts and nuts, milk and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Grill
Instructions: Slice in half. Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 1-2 minutes until golden brown. Turn once.
Medium 1-2 mins
Oven cook
Instructions: Toast
Slice in half. Lightly toast on medium heat for 1-2 minutes until golden brown.
Medium 1-2 mins
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Recycling info
Card. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
4 x Buns
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One bun (70g)
|Energy
|1115kJ / 264kcal
|781kJ / 185kcal
|Fat
|4.4g
|3.1g
|Saturates
|1.9g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|47.6g
|33.3g
|Sugars
|14.3g
|10.0g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|2.0g
|Protein
|7.1g
|5.0g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020