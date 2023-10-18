Scholl Hard Skin Extra Coarse Single Roller Head Refill

Scholl Hard Skin Ex Coarse Sngl Roller Head Ref

Over 100 Years of Expertise Our founder, Dr William Scholl, wanted to understand the structure and biometrics of feet in relation to the body, and his passion and values still live with us today.

Scholl and the Scholl Logo are trademarks of the Reckitt Benckiser Group.

Clinically Proven Softer, Smoother Feet Extra Coarse Expert Care Hard Skin Roller Head Effectively remove very hard skin for soft, beautiful feet effortlessly

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage