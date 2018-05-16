By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Spinach Farfalle 500G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Spinach Farfalle 500G
£ 0.65
£1.30/kg
Per 170g**
  • Energy1271kJ 300kcal
    15%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 748kJ / 176kcal

Product Description

  • Dried farfalle pasta made from durum wheat semolina and spinach powder.
  Made In Italy A versatile shape made with spinach, serve with sauce or in a salad
  • Made In Italy A versatile shape made with spinach, serve with sauce or in a salad
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Durum Wheat Semolina, Spinach Powder (3%).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Allow approximately 75g per person.
Add the pasta to a large pan of boiling water, stir and return to the boil.
Cook for 10-12 minutes, drain well and serve immediately.
Time: 10-12 mins

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 170g**
Energy748kJ / 176kcal1271kJ / 300kcal
Fat0.7g1.1g
Saturates0.2g0.3g
Carbohydrate35.7g60.7g
Sugars1.1g1.9g
Fibre2.2g3.7g
Protein5.8g9.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
**75gg of uncooked pasta weighs approximately 170gg when cooked.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

