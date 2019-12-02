By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Fennel 250G

4.5(3)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Fennel 250G
£ 1.20
£0.48/100g

New

Product Description

  • Tesco Fennel 250g
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointing

3 stars

So disappointing as this is not often in stock. Nice taste but so stringy. Use it in Jamie Oliver's meat loaf and it makes such a lovely gravy.

Fantastic Fennel has health benefits

5 stars

I add it to anything, chopped up and added to veggie stews. Aside from its many culinary uses, fennel and its seeds offer a wide array of health benefits and may provide antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial effects. Has a lot of health benefits.

ANNOYED AT MY FAVOURITES BEING TAKEN OFF YOURRANGE

5 stars

WE EAT FENNEL AT LEAST 2 EVERY WEEK - IT HAS A LOVELY TASTE WHEN COOKED IN THE OVEN WITH BERTOLLI. I AM GETTING FED UP OF YOU TAKING MY FAVOURITES FROM YOUR RANGE - SOON THERE WILL BE NOTHING FOR ME TO ORDER AND I WILL HAVE TO GO TO ANOTHER SUPERMARKET. THINK ABOUT YOUR REGULAR CUSTOMERS.

Usually bought next

Tesco Courgettes Loose

£ 0.40
£2.00/kg

Tesco Lemons Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Tesco Leeks Loose

£ 0.50
£2.00/kg

Tesco Garlic Each

£ 0.16
£0.16/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here