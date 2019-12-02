Tesco Fennel 250g

Disappointing
So disappointing as this is not often in stock. Nice taste but so stringy. Use it in Jamie Oliver's meat loaf and it makes such a lovely gravy.
Fantastic Fennel has health benefits
I add it to anything, chopped up and added to veggie stews. Aside from its many culinary uses, fennel and its seeds offer a wide array of health benefits and may provide antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial effects. Has a lot of health benefits.
ANNOYED AT MY FAVOURITES BEING TAKEN OFF YOURRANGE
WE EAT FENNEL AT LEAST 2 EVERY WEEK - IT HAS A LOVELY TASTE WHEN COOKED IN THE OVEN WITH BERTOLLI. I AM GETTING FED UP OF YOU TAKING MY FAVOURITES FROM YOUR RANGE - SOON THERE WILL BE NOTHING FOR ME TO ORDER AND I WILL HAVE TO GO TO ANOTHER SUPERMARKET. THINK ABOUT YOUR REGULAR CUSTOMERS.