Pearl Drops Strg & White Overnight Serum 15Ml

Product Description
- Strong and White Overnight Serum
- See our full range at www.pearldrops.co.uk
- Restores surface enamel while you sleep and outstanding whiteness in 3 days*
- Pearl Drops Strong & White Overnight Serum is the first beauty serum for teeth and gums that works to give you a stronger and whiter smile as you sleep.
- 1 Strong: Contains our Patented Liquid Calcium™ technology to strengthen the surface enamel by gently restoring the damage caused by general wear and tear and helps strengthen against acid erosion and over-brushing, helping to improve gloss and shine.
- 2 White: On top of this, Active oxygen gives an extra boost to whiteness lost over time.
- 3 Added ingredients: This gum & enamel friendly formula also contains Vitamin E and refreshing mint oils.
- *When used in conjunction with Pearl Drops Lasting Flawless White Toothpolish
- Specialist Whitening Serum
- Strengthens Enamel
- Boosts Whiteness lost over time
- Works while you sleep
- Quick & simple application
- Restores gloss
- Gum friendly
- Pearl Drops.
- Specialist Teeth Whitening for Over 40 Years.
- Clinically proven and safe for every day use
- Professional white
- Restores & strengthens surface enamel while you sleep
- With precision brush
- Contains vitamin E & liquid calcium™
- Pack size: 15ML
Information
Ingredients
PEG/PG-38/8 Copolymer, Silica, PEG/PPG-116/66 Copolymer, Calcium Sulfate, PEG-8, Dipotassium Phosphate, Aroma, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Silicate, Sodium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate Peroxide, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium Fluoride, Eugenol, Limonene, Contains: Sodium Fluoride (250 ppm F)
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Usage Instruction: After brushing your teeth in the evening, apply the minty serum directly onto teeth and gum line with the precision brush applicator. Leave it to work without eating or rinsing for at least 30 minutes and for best results leave on until morning and use in conjunction with Pearl Drops Lasting Flawless White Toothpolish morning and night.
Warnings
- Keep away from eyes, rinse immediately if product comes into contact with them.
- Not suitable for children under 7.
Name and address
- Church & Dwight UK Ltd.,
- Folkestone,
- Kent,
- CT19 6PG.
Return to
- Church & Dwight UK Ltd.,
- Folkestone,
- Kent,
- CT19 6PG.
- Tel: 0800 121 6080
- www.churchdwight.com
Lower age limit
7 Years
Net Contents
15ml ℮
Safety information
Keep away from eyes, rinse immediately if product comes into contact with them. Not suitable for children under 7.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020