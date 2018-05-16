By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Naked Glory 2 Vegan Quarter Pounders 227G

Naked Glory 2 Vegan Quarter Pounders 227G
£ 2.50
£11.02/kg
1 Fried Burger (101g) contains
  • Energy799kJ 192kcal
    10%
  • Fat8.7g
    12%
  • Saturates3.8g
    19%
  • Sugars0.8g
    <1%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 793kJ/190kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned Frozen Meat-Free Burgers made with Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein
  • These chunky quarter pounders are everything a great burgers should be - perfectly seasoned succulence, with a meaty firmness that loves a bun and salad.
  • In our quest for no-meat meaty perfection, we've created the tastiest, most succulent veggie protein range you could ever imagine.
  • It's a mouth-watering naked alternative that's gorgeously glorious.
  • Mouth-melting meaty veggie protein burgers
  • Seriously legendary
  • Free of meat, full of taste
  • High in protein
  • Source of fibre
  • Made from non-GMO soya beans
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 227G
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein (42%) (Water, Soya Protein, Wheat Protein, Salt, Soya Bean Oil, Natural Flavouring), Water, Coconut Oil, Soya Protein Concentrate (4.5%), Wheat Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Natural Flavourings, Chicory Root Fibre, Rusk (Wheat), Stabiliser: Methyl Cellulose, Colouring Foods: Beetroot, Safflower, Yeast Extracts, Smoked Sugar, Cracked Black Pepper, Barley Malt Extract, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen -18°C or below. No need to thaw. If thawed, cook within 12 hours of removal from the freezer. Do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For maximum glory cook on the hob from frozen.
Whether hob or oven turn your burgers regularly, so they're well browned and piping hot.
Appliances may vary.

Instructions: Down Below:
Preheat oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5. Place on a non-stick tray and cook for 20-22 minutes.

Instructions: On Top:
Heat a tablespoon of oil in a frying pan and cook on a medium heat for 13-14 minutes.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

Return to

  • Get in touch…
  • Telephone: 0800 783 4321

Net Contents

227g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g of Fried Burger contains1 Fried Burger (101g) contains
Energy 793kJ/190kcal799kJ/192kcal
Fat 8.7g8.7g
of which saturates 3.7g3.8g
Carbohydrate 6.7g6.8g
of which sugars 0.8g0.8g
Fibre 6.2g6.2g
Protein 18g18g
Salt 1.3g1.3g

