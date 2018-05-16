Product Description
- ORA Foundation Brush
- Buff and blend your way to a flawless finish with these ultra soft synthetic brushes. Let Ora illuminate, radiate and enhance your look. Light it up!
- Create the perfect base with this tapered foundation brush, leaving your complexion streak free and flawless. Also use with BB and CC creams to achieve an effortlessly natural finish.
- Ora is a registered trademark.
- Liquid & cream foundations
- Medium coverage
- Light it up
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- To Use:
- Dot foundation around the face then blend upwards & outwards for an even coverage.
- Care:
- Wash with a gentle brush cleanser or shampoo and warm water. Rinse until water runs clear and gently squeeze out any excess. Leave brush on its side to dry naturally.
Name and address
- Zwilling Beauty Group GmbH,
- Grünewalderstr. 14-22,
- 42657 Solingen,
- Germany.
Return to
- Contact:
