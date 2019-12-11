Pringles Honey Glazed Ham 200G

Where's the ham flavour?
Had high hopes for these, but they taste like baked beans. Nothing like ham.
Best flavour so far wish it wasn’t a limited editi
Dehydrated Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Corn), Rice Flour, Wheat Starch, Corn Flour, Honey Glazed Ham Flavour Seasoning (Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, Yeast Extract, Buttermilk Powder {Milk}, Flavour Enhancers {Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides}, Flavourings, Smoke Flavourings, Carob Powder, Acid {Citric Acid}, Maltodextrin, Honey, Spices, Colour {Paprika Extract}), Emulsifier (E471), Maltodextrin, Salt, Colour (Annatto)
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see bottom.
|Typical Values
|/100 g
|/30 g
|RI* /30 g
|Energy:
|2204 kJ
|668 kJ
|-
|528 kcal
|160 kcal
|8%
|Fat:
|31 g
|9.4 g
|13%
|of which saturates:
|3.0 g
|0.9 g
|5%
|Carbohydrate:
|56 g
|17 g
|7%
|of which sugars:
|4.5 g
|1.4 g
|2%
|Fibre:
|2.9 g
|0.9 g
|-
|Protein:
|4.8 g
|1.4 g
|3%
|Salt:
|1.6 g
|0.49 g
|8%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
