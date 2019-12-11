By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pringles Honey Glazed Ham 200G

3.5(2)Write a review
£ 1.25
£0.63/100g

Offer

30g
  • Energy668 kJ 160 kcal
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy /100 g

Product Description

  • Honey Glazed Ham Flavour Savoury Snack
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Dehydrated Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Corn), Rice Flour, Wheat Starch, Corn Flour, Honey Glazed Ham Flavour Seasoning (Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, Yeast Extract, Buttermilk Powder {Milk}, Flavour Enhancers {Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides}, Flavourings, Smoke Flavourings, Carob Powder, Acid {Citric Acid}, Maltodextrin, Honey, Spices, Colour {Paprika Extract}), Emulsifier (E471), Maltodextrin, Salt, Colour (Annatto)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see bottom.

Number of uses

Portions per 200 g package: 6

  • UK: 0800 028 1048
  • IRL: 1800 409 276
  • www.pringles.com

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100 g/30 gRI* /30 g
Energy:2204 kJ668 kJ
-528 kcal160 kcal8%
Fat:31 g9.4 g13%
of which saturates:3.0 g0.9 g5%
Carbohydrate:56 g17 g7%
of which sugars:4.5 g1.4 g2%
Fibre:2.9 g0.9 g-
Protein:4.8 g1.4 g3%
Salt:1.6 g0.49 g8%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Where's the ham flavour?

2 stars

Had high hopes for these, but they taste like baked beans. Nothing like ham.

Best flavour so far wish it wasn’t a limited editi

5 stars

Best flavour so far wish it wasn’t a limited edition

