By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nik Naks Nice & Spicy Corn Snacks 6X20g

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Nik Naks Nice & Spicy Corn Snacks 6X20g
£ 1.70
£1.42/100g

New

Each 20g pack contains
  • Energy472kJ 113kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.2g
    10%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.36g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2361kJ

Product Description

  • Nice 'N' Spicy Flavour Corn Snack
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Maize, Sunflower Oil (36%), Nice 'N' Spicy Flavour [Sugar, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavourings (contains Barley Malt Vinegar, Barley Malt Extract, Soya Sauce, Wheat Flour), Salt, Dried Onion, Acid: Citric Acid, Curry Powder (Spices, Rice Flour, Salt), Acid: Malic Acid, Spice, Colour: Paprika Extract, Spice Extracts, Garlic Extract]

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain Milk, Egg, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Net Contents

6 x 20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 20g Pack
Energy 2361kJ472kJ
-566kcal113kcal
Fat 36g7.2g
of which Saturates 3.3g0.7g
Carbohydrate 53g11g
of which Sugars 4.3g0.9g
Fibre <0.5g<0.5g
Protein 6.1g1.2g
Salt 1.8g0.36g
1 serving per pack--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.57
£0.57/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here