Nik Naks Nice & Spicy Corn Snacks 6X20g
New
- Energy472kJ 113kcal6%
- Fat7.2g10%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Sugars0.9g1%
- Salt0.36g6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2361kJ
Product Description
- Nice 'N' Spicy Flavour Corn Snack
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Ingredients
Maize, Sunflower Oil (36%), Nice 'N' Spicy Flavour [Sugar, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavourings (contains Barley Malt Vinegar, Barley Malt Extract, Soya Sauce, Wheat Flour), Salt, Dried Onion, Acid: Citric Acid, Curry Powder (Spices, Rice Flour, Salt), Acid: Malic Acid, Spice, Colour: Paprika Extract, Spice Extracts, Garlic Extract]
Allergy Information
- Also may contain Milk, Egg, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Net Contents
6 x 20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 20g Pack
|Energy
|2361kJ
|472kJ
|-
|566kcal
|113kcal
|Fat
|36g
|7.2g
|of which Saturates
|3.3g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|53g
|11g
|of which Sugars
|4.3g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|6.1g
|1.2g
|Salt
|1.8g
|0.36g
|1 serving per pack
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020