By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Franklin & Sons Guava & Lime Soda 250Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Franklin & Sons Guava & Lime Soda 250Ml
£ 1.20
£0.48/100ml

Product Description

  • A sparkling blend of natural guava flavouring with natural extracts of Persian lime and root ginger.
  • Sister's Soda is inspired by Elizabeth Franklin, who pioneered the Franklin & Sons brand alongside her three brothers.
  • 45 calories per can
  • Sparkling water infused with real fruit extracts
  • Contains no artificial colours flavours or sweeteners and no preservatives
  • Supports British agriculture with a touch of British sugar beet
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Sparkling Water, Sugar, Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Bicarbonate

Storage

Best Before End: See base of can.

Produce of

Produced in England

Preparation and Usage

  • Great on the go... or pour over ice and garnish with lime.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners
  • Free From Preservatives

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Franklin & Sons Ltd,
  • 33-35 Daws Lane,
  • London,
  • NW7 4SD.

Return to

  • Franklin & Sons Ltd,
  • 33-35 Daws Lane,
  • London,
  • NW7 4SD.
  • www.franklinandsons.co.uk

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy kJ/kcal75/18
Carbohydrates4.2g
of which sugars 4.2g
Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, protein, salt-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Franklin & Sons Soda Pineapple & Cardamom 250Ml

£ 1.20
£0.48/100ml

Franklin & Sons Lemonade & Elderflower 750Ml

£ 2.50
£0.33/100ml

Nix & Kix Blood Orange & Turmeric Can 250Ml

£ 1.00
£0.40/100ml

Offer

Tesco Finest Sicilian Lemon & Mint Presse 750Ml

£ 2.00
£0.27/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here