Franklin & Sons Guava & Lime Soda 250Ml

Product Description
- A sparkling blend of natural guava flavouring with natural extracts of Persian lime and root ginger.
- Sister's Soda is inspired by Elizabeth Franklin, who pioneered the Franklin & Sons brand alongside her three brothers.
- 45 calories per can
- Sparkling water infused with real fruit extracts
- Contains no artificial colours flavours or sweeteners and no preservatives
- Supports British agriculture with a touch of British sugar beet
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Sparkling Water, Sugar, Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Bicarbonate
Storage
Best Before End: See base of can.
Produce of
Produced in England
Preparation and Usage
- Great on the go... or pour over ice and garnish with lime.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
- Free From Preservatives
Recycling info
Can. Recyclable
Name and address
- Franklin & Sons Ltd,
- 33-35 Daws Lane,
- London,
- NW7 4SD.
- www.franklinandsons.co.uk
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy kJ/kcal
|75/18
|Carbohydrates
|4.2g
|of which sugars
|4.2g
|Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, protein, salt
|-
