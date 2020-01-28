Tesco Finest 4 Brioche Burger Buns
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1264kJ / 300kcal
Product Description
- 4 Brioche burger buns made with egg and butter.
- Soft and mildly sweet brioche buns enriched with egg and butter. Our Tesco Finest brioche burger buns are made with a egg and butter, making them soft and mildly sweet. Oven baked with an egg glaze for a golden appearance. The perfect accompaniment for a beef or halloumi burger, served with smashed avocado and sweet chilli sauce.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Egg (12%), Water, Sugar, Palm Oil, Butter (Milk) (2%), Egg White, Salt, Yeast, Flavouring, Fermented Wheat Flour, Soya Flour, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Colour (Carotenes), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Defrost for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One bun (68g)
|Energy
|1264kJ / 300kcal
|859kJ / 204kcal
|Fat
|6.6g
|4.5g
|Saturates
|3.0g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|49.7g
|33.8g
|Sugars
|8.9g
|6.1g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|1.8g
|Protein
|9.0g
|6.1g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
