Dino Strike 5 Surprise

Build the ultimate battling dino equipped with headgear, armor, scalable weapon backpack and firing weapons. Unbox, build, and battle all new 5 Surprise Dino Strike! Assemble your battling dinos and get them ready to face off against their fierce enemies. Each dino comes with armor and headgear, customizable weapon backpacks and weapons that you can fire and swap for the ultimate combat combo. Collect all 13 battling dinos like the roaring T-Rex, charging triceratops and the fearsome velociraptors. Can you find and go into battle with the molten gold T-Rex fossil dino? Swap your weapons across each weapon backpack and even combine single and double blasters to make the ultimate triple blaster prehistoric predator ready for warfare!

Unbox, Build and Battle all new 5 Surprise Dino Strike with customizable weaponry and armor Swap weapons across different dino teams to create the ultimate combat crew

Net Contents

5 x Surprise

Lower age limit

3 Years