We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Dino Strike 5 Surprise

Dino Strike 5 Surprise

No ratings yet
Write a review

£7.00

£1.40/each

Dino Strike 5 Surprise
Build the ultimate battling dino equipped with headgear, armor, scalable weapon backpack and firing weapons.Unbox, build, and battle all new 5 Surprise Dino Strike! Assemble your battling dinos and get them ready to face off against their fierce enemies. Each dino comes with armor and headgear, customizable weapon backpacks and weapons that you can fire and swap for the ultimate combat combo. Collect all 13 battling dinos like the roaring T-Rex, charging triceratops and the fearsome velociraptors. Can you find and go into battle with the molten gold T-Rex fossil dino? Swap your weapons across each weapon backpack and even combine single and double blasters to make the ultimate triple blaster prehistoric predator ready for warfare!
Unbox, Build and Battle all new 5 Surprise Dino Strike with customizable weaponry and armorSwap weapons across different dino teams to create the ultimate combat crew

Net Contents

5 x Surprise

Lower age limit

3 Years
View all Action Toys & Figures

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here