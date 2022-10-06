We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tassimo Suny Black

Tassimo Suny Black
£49.00
  • Tassimo Suny Black
  • When you need your favourite drinks in a hurry the Tassimo Suny ‘Special Edition' delivers every time. Just pop in a T-Disc, press with your cup against the smart start button, then watch the Tassimo Suny create coffees, teas, chocolates and more in minutes. With its sleek complete black design and compact dimensions, the Tassimo Suny fits stylishly into any home, and creates delicious drinks for you and your guests in no time at all.
  • H25.1cm x W16.7cm x D30.5cm
  • Easy to use with Smart Start automatic operation and no heat up
  • Perfect drink quality thanks to Intellibrew technology
  • Over 70 drinks from 11 well known brands

  • 2 Years Manufacturer Warranty
Bosch is always a good product in my opinion

Mother was gifted this a couple of years ago, she has her "Treat" coffee once a day and loves it.

