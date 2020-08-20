Blossom Hill Gin Fizz Rhubarb
Offer
Product Description
- Carbonated Mixed Alcoholic Beverage with Flavourings
- A bubbly blend of crisp white wine & rhubarb infused water with a dash of gin
- A bubbly blend of crisp white wine, botanically infused water & a dash of gin
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Alcohol Units
6.4
ABV
8.5% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Serve over ice with a slice of orange
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Treasury Wine Estates EMEA Limited,
- Regal House,
- 70 London Road,
- Twickenham,
- Middlesex,
Return to
- Treasury Wine Estates EMEA Limited,
- Regal House,
- 70 London Road,
- Twickenham,
- Middlesex,
- TW1 3QS,
- UK.
- blossomhill.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020