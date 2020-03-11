Dove Bodywash 450Ml Renewing Glow
New
- Enjoy softer, smoother skin after just one shower with Dove Renewing Glow Body Wash. Infused with mineral-rich pink clay, this cleansing body wash deeply purifies and moisturises dry skin, leaving it radiant and glowing every day. The moisturising and microbiome friendly formula of our Renewing Glow Body Wash is suitable for all skin types and nourishes deep into the surface layers of your skin providing instant softness and lasting care. Ideal for daily skin care, Dove Renewing Glow is a gentle and sulfate SLES free body cleanser. It ensures your microbiome (your skin’s living protective layer) is given all the nutrients it needs to protect itself and minimise skin dryness. Made with mild cleansers to help your skin maintain its natural balance, Dove Renewing Glow Body Wash delivers skin nourishment simultaneously. Enjoy the rich, creamy lather and fresh fragrance leaving you feeling relaxed and your skin pampered, cleansed, and glowing. For best results, simply squeeze the body soap onto a shower puff or your hands and massage all over your body before rinsing thoroughly. Use this renewing shower gel as part of your daily cleansing routine for softer, smoother, and radiant skin. All Dove skin care products are cruelty-free accredited by PETA.
- Dove Renewing Glow Body Wash with pink clay restores the skin's natural glow
- Made with our unique ¼ moisturising cream, this nourishing body wash helps to minimise skin dryness
- Our moisturising body wash delivers skin natural nutrients to make your skin feel cared for
- Discover Dove’s gentlest ever sulfate SLES free body wash
- The moisturising properties of Dove Renewing Glow Body Wash nourish deep into the surface layers of your skin
- Our gentle formula protects your microbiome (your skins protective layer) and provides lasting care for your skin
- Pack size: 450ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Lauric Acid, Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Hydrogenated Soybean Oil, Parfum, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Hydrated Silica, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, DMDM Hydantoin, Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid, Stearic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Isethionate, Palmitic Acid, Tetrasodium EDTA, Butylene Glycol, Capric Acid, Bentonite, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, CI 77891, CI 19140, CI 73360, CI 17200
Produce of
Germany
Warnings
- N/A
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
450 ℮
Safety information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020