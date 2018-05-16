We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Snowy Fingers 115G

Cadbury Snowy Fingers 115G
£ 1.00
£8.70/kg

New

Per 21 g (approx. 3 biscuits) contains
  • Energy471kJ 113kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.1g
    9%
  • Saturates3.5g
    18%
  • Sugars8.3g
    9%
  • Salt0.08g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2241 kJ

Product Description

  • Crisp Biscuits Partially Covered in White Chocolate (33 %) and Milk Chocolate (20 %)
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Covered in white & milk chocolate
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 115G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin), Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Palm Oil, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Lactose (from Milk) and Milk Proteins, Milk Fat, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E442, E476), Salt, Raising Agents (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts.

Storage

Best Before End: see side of pack.Store in a Dry Place. Protect from Heat.

Number of uses

3x biscuits = 1 Portion. 1 pack contains 5-6 servings

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Net Contents

115g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 21 g (approx. 3 biscuits)*Reference Intakes
Energy2241 kJ471 kJ8400 kJ /
-536 kcal113 kcal2000 kcal
Fat29 g6.1 g70 g
of which Saturates17 g3.5 g20 g
Carbohydrate61 g13 g260 g
of which Sugars40 g8.3 g90 g
Fibre1.4 g0.3 g-
Protein6.2 g1.3 g50 g
Salt0.39 g0.08 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
