Nescafe Dolce Gusto Mini Me Automatic Coffee Machine - Grey

3.6(8)Write a review
image 1 of Nescafe Dolce Gusto Mini Me Automatic Coffee Machine - Grey
Product Description

  • Nescafe Dolce Gusto Mini Me Automatic Coffee Machine - Grey
  • For more information please go to www.dolce-gusto.co.uk
  • Delivers professional quality coffees with a thick velvety crema - thanks to its maximum 15 bar pump pressure
  • Hot & Cold Drink capability for delicious hot and cold beverages prepared with one easy move of the machine's volume selector
  • The compact automatic NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® Mini Me pod coffee machine, with its small footprint and modern style, is expertly designed to fit in any kitchen. Mini Me is only 16cm (W) x 30.5cm (H) x 24cm (D) with 0.8L water tank
  • PROFESSIONAL QUALITY COFFEE
  • Create professional quality coffees with a thick velvety crema like in your local coffee shop, thanks to the machine's high-pressure system (up to 15 bar pump pressure). With our hermetically sealed pods, which preserve coffee freshness, you'll enjoy rich aromatic cups every time.
  • Simply remove the pod holder and the machine will switch on automatically and heat up to reach the perfect temperature in 40 seconds so you don't need to wait to enjoy your coffee. Slide in your chosen pod, select the volume you desire by touching the volume selector and you can prepare the perfect beverage of your choice. Because the coffee grinds stay in the pod there is virtually no cleaning either.
  • A convenient eco-mode feature automatically switches off your NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® Mini Me coffee machine after 1 minute you finished preparing your beverage, meaning this machine has an A rating in energy consumption.
  • OVER 45 DRINKS VARIETIES TO CHOOSE FROM
  • With NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® and STARBUCKS® pods you can enjoy over 45 premium coffee creations, whether you like your coffee short or long, black or white. Enjoy a choice of bold Ristretto, intense Espresso, aromatic Lungo and full-bodied Americano, to frothy Cappuccino and smooth Latte Macchiato, or even hot chocolate, teas, and cold beverages.
  • NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® is a Podback member, meaning recycling options are widely available including drop off points, kerbside collection in selected location, and participating retailers, all free of charge.
  • Compact pod coffee machine 16cm (W) x 30.5cm (H) x 24cm (D) with 0.8L water tank
  • Over 45 beverage varieties including NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® or STARBUCKS® coffees
  • Easy to Clean - as all the coffee grinds stay in the pods there is no mess, no fuss
  • Eco-mode: automatic switch-off after 5 minute. Energy consumption rating A
  • Easy to Buy pods - available in supermarkets and full range on the NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® Webshop
  • Adjustable drip tray suitable for all cup sizes

Information

  • dolce-gusto.com
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

8 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

A must buy at a price that's affordable.

5 stars

Good quality. Great coffee machine very easy to use. I use it to and from work as easy to transport from one location to another as makes perfect coffee with pods

Great little machine but it died 12 months and 2 d

3 stars

Great little machine but it died 12 months and 2 days after I purchased it. Unfortunately I lost the receipt from Tesco and the box was thrown away. Conditions for manufacturers 2 years warranty . Would just buy the cheaper one DOLCE GUSTO by De'Longhi Piccolo XS EDG210R Coffee £30 as a replacement. You need to manually control the size of the drink though,which isn't an issue. I still have 5 boxes of coffee pods to use and no make machine at the moment 😆. Great coffee though.

The amazing little machine got me through lockdown

5 stars

The amazing little machine got me through lockdown and is still going strong. Great for a couple of quick no fuss cups of coffee. After use as part of its daily clean-up, I always run the machine with no water container for a couple of seconds just to dry it out.

Could do better

3 stars

A neat coffee machine if limited for space and fortunately fairly easy to understand how it works ,which is just as well as all instructions and guarantee are all in foreign .I contacted Dolce Gusto and spoke to a very pleasant lady who suggested I either printed off the English version or watch the various videos available on line.She did promise me that she would pass on to the packing dept that they were being sold without English instructions.Hopefully now Tesco is also aware.Hence the 3 stars

Very good purchase

4 stars

Lockdowns made me look at coffee machines! All the reviews I read rated this machine very highly for the price. The one problem is that boxes of pods include powdered milk. I decided to buy a separate Frother machine and the 2 combined make fantastic coffee - just like a cafe. I have found this combination works extremely well on any coffee you want to make.

Annoyed

1 stars

Worst website ever - created an account and then changes to not in stock?! What a waste of time.

Good coffee maker for the money

5 stars

Good coffee maker for the money

No pod holder as mentioned in description?

3 stars

It says in description that it comes with stain less steel pod holder but mine does not have it. I have just bought this in store but no pod holder. Otherwise works fine.

