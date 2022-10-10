Nescafe Dolce Gusto Mini Me Automatic Coffee Machine - Grey

A must buy at a price that's affordable.
Good quality. Great coffee machine very easy to use. I use it to and from work as easy to transport from one location to another as makes perfect coffee with pods
Great little machine but it died 12 months and 2 days after I purchased it. Unfortunately I lost the receipt from Tesco and the box was thrown away. Conditions for manufacturers 2 years warranty . Would just buy the cheaper one DOLCE GUSTO by De'Longhi Piccolo XS EDG210R Coffee £30 as a replacement. You need to manually control the size of the drink though,which isn't an issue. I still have 5 boxes of coffee pods to use and no make machine at the moment 😆. Great coffee though.
The amazing little machine got me through lockdown and is still going strong. Great for a couple of quick no fuss cups of coffee. After use as part of its daily clean-up, I always run the machine with no water container for a couple of seconds just to dry it out.
Could do better
A neat coffee machine if limited for space and fortunately fairly easy to understand how it works ,which is just as well as all instructions and guarantee are all in foreign .I contacted Dolce Gusto and spoke to a very pleasant lady who suggested I either printed off the English version or watch the various videos available on line.She did promise me that she would pass on to the packing dept that they were being sold without English instructions.Hopefully now Tesco is also aware.Hence the 3 stars
Very good purchase
Lockdowns made me look at coffee machines! All the reviews I read rated this machine very highly for the price. The one problem is that boxes of pods include powdered milk. I decided to buy a separate Frother machine and the 2 combined make fantastic coffee - just like a cafe. I have found this combination works extremely well on any coffee you want to make.
Annoyed
Worst website ever - created an account and then changes to not in stock?! What a waste of time.
Good coffee maker for the money
No pod holder as mentioned in description?
It says in description that it comes with stain less steel pod holder but mine does not have it. I have just bought this in store but no pod holder. Otherwise works fine.