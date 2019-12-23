Kit Kat Collection 220G
Product Description
- Chunky Peanut Butter - Crisp wafer finger with a creamed peanut topping (19%) covered with milk chocolate (60%). Chunky - Crispy wafer finger covered with thick milk chocolate (68%). Chunky Orange - Crispy wafer finger covered with orange flavoured milk chocolate (68%) Chunky White - Crispy wafer finger covered with white chocolate (68%). Chunky Salted Caramel Fudge - Crispy wafer finger with a salted caramel fudge flavoured topping (19%) covered in milk chocolate (61%)
- Good to remember: enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures
- Unwrap, snap off a chunk and enjoy the delicious smooth milk chocolate and crispy wafer of KITKAT Chunky. KITKAT Chunky launched in 1999, and is the biggest innovation for KITKAT since its launch in 1935. You can chose from the classic KITKAT Chunky Milk or mix your break up and pick up a KITKAT Chunky Peanut Butter, or KITKAT Chunky Salted Caramel Fudge.
- KITKAT Chunky uses sustainably sourced cocoa from the Nestle Cocoa Plan. In 2016, KITKAT celebrated becoming the first 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand! The Nestle Cocoa Plan works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Thanks to The Cocoa Plan, no matter where in the world you buy a KITKAT, you know that the cocoa used to make its delicious chocolate layer was responsibly sourced.
- With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break.
- You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT Chunky, KITKAT 2 Finger and the newest addition; KITKAT Bites. So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT ®
- Have you tried new KITKAT Ruby? Ruby chocolate has a fresh berry fruitiness that will give your taste buds a tantalisingly intense sensorial experience!
- Chunky Peanut Butter, Chunky Orange, Chunky White and Chunky Salted Caramel Fudge
- Contains 1 serving
- Chunky
- Contains 2 servings
- Selection of six KITKAT Chunky bar
- A great treat when you're enjoying a break, a KITKAT with a bit more bite
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 220g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Wheat
- May Contain: Tree Nuts
Storage
Store cool and dryFor Best Before End see side
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 1 Bar = 1 serving
Number of uses
Contains 6 bars
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Net Contents
220g
Ingredients
Sugar, Whole and Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Palm Kernel, Shea/ Illipe/ Mango Kernel/ Kokum Gurgi/ Sal), Butterfat (from Milk), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Yeast, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Natural Flavourings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per serving** Reference Intake* % RI* Energy 2159kJ 868kJ 8400kJ - 516kcal 207kcal 2000kcal 10% Fat 26.4g 10.6g 70g 15% of which: saturates 15.1g 6.1g 20g 31% Carbohydrate 60.8g 24.5g 260g 9% of which: sugars 51.9g 20.9g 90g 23% Fibre 0.5g 0.2g - - Protein 8.1g 3.2g 50g 6% Salt 0.31g 0.13g 6g 2% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - **1 bar - - - - Contains 1 serving - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Cocoa Mass, Butterfat (from Milk), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Caramelised Milk Powder (Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar, Whey (from Milk), Butter (from Milk), Natural Flavouring), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavourings, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per serving** Reference Intake* % RI* Energy 2242kJ 942kJ 8400kJ - 537kcal 226kcal 2000kcal 11% Fat 30.7g 12.9g 70g 18% of which: saturates 17.1g 7.2g 20g 36% Carbohydrate 55.7g 23.4g 260g 9% of which: sugars 49.1g 20.6g 90g 23% Fibre 1.2g 0.5g - - Protein 8.7g 3.7g 50g 7% Salt 0.48g 0.20g 6g 3% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - **1 bar - - - - Contains 1 serving - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Ground Roasted Peanuts (10%), Wheat Flour, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Butterfat (from Milk), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Peanut Flour (1.5%), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Salt, Natural Flavourings, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per serving** Reference Intake* % RI* Energy 2246kJ 944kJ 8400kJ - 538kcal 226kcal 2000kcal 11% Fat 31.2g 13.1g 70g 19% of which: saturates 16.1g 6.8g 20g 34% Carbohydrate 52.8g 22.2g 260g 9% of which: sugars 45.3g 19.0g 90g 21% Fibre 2.2g 0.9g - - Protein 10.4g 4.4g 50g 9% Salt 0.65g 0.27g 6g 5% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - **1 bar - - - - Contains 1 serving - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Milk Powders (Whole and Skimmed), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Mango Kernel, Sal, Palm Kernel), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavourings, Yeast, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per serving** Reference Intake* % RI* Energy 2132kJ 682kJ 8400kJ - 509kcal 163kcal 2000kcal 8% Fat 25.1g 8.0g 70g 11% of which: saturates 14.0g 4.5g 20g 23% Carbohydrate 63.1g 20.2g 260g 8% of which: sugars 53.0g 17.0g 90g 19% Fibre 2.2g 0.7g - - Protein 6.5g 2.1g 50g 4% Salt 0.23g 0.07g 6g 1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - **1 bar - - - - Contains 2 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
Ingredients
Sugar, Milk Powders (Whole and Skimmed), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Palm Kernel, Mango Kernel/ Sal/ Shea), Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Orange Flavouring, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Yeast, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Butterfat (from Milk), Natural Flavourings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per serving** Reference Intake* % RI* Energy 2128kJ 692kJ 8400kJ - 508kcal 165kcal 2000kcal 8% Fat 25.1g 8.2g 70g 12% of which: saturates 14.0g 4.6g 20g 23% Carbohydrate 62.9g 20.4g 260g 8% of which: sugars 53.0g 17.2g 90g 19% Fibre 2.2g 0.7g - - Protein 6.5g 2.1g 50g 4% Salt 0.23g 0.07g 6g 1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - **1 bar - - - - Contains 1 serving - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
