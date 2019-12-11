Smarties Icon Santa 175G

Tasty Xmas fun!
Really great product - super fun design and very tasty. My nephew loved it - can't wait to get some more this Christmas.
Great display
I have bought these for xmas presents so will find out soon what the kids think
Really cute characters!
LOVE the Penguins - especially how they're all different colours and characters. Will definitely buy for Christmas!
Good taste, but weird penguin!
Usual good quality chocolate as expected from a Smarties product. The penguin was bigger than expected and a very reasonable size. However, it says it's a Christmas penguin and looks nothing like a penguin. More like a yellow bird or owl!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love Smarties
Never really been keen on Nestle chocolate, but do love Smarties. The wrapper (Penguin) is nice, bright & cute, my kids loved it. My family eat Nestle, less often than other brands. Would get again, though. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great for kids
Smaller than I intially expected and not very full but great for younger children. As a little stocking filler its lovely, very cute shape and few small smarties inside. I would say it was good for much more than a toddler though [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good
Amzing product.. My kids loved it.. Smarties inside was amazing.. Chocolate was taste.. Would love to got some more smarties inside but was enough for my kids.. They enjoyed this lovly Christmas chocolate.. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Yummy festive treat!!
I loved the packaging of the chocolate, very festive and colourful. The chocolate was yummy and really thick. I loved the added surprise of the smarties inside and the size of the product was really good. I will definitely be buying more at Christmas time for my children." [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Yummy
My daughter loved this product she loved the surprise smarties inside she said the chocolate is nice and creamy she also loved the bright packaging and the shape and picture of the penguin I will definitely be purchasing again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Perfect stocking filler
Lovely little chocolate treat for your little ones. Brightly coloured attractive packaging, easy open for the children. Small in size but a great little portion of chocolate and smarties for a quick treat on the go or at home. Smooth and delicious just as chocolate should be. Will definately be buying these for Christmas stockings! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]