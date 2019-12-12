Alpro Oat Chocolate 1 Litre

- Energy185 kJ 44 kcal2%
- Fat1.7g2%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars4.6g5%
- Salt0.11g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 185 kJ / 44 kcal
Product Description
- Oat drink, chocolate flavour, with added calcium and vitamins.
- A varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is recommended for good health.
- Good for you - Good for the planet
- #alpro
- Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones.
- Alpro® Chocolate flavoured oat drink presents oats in a whole new light.
- Actually, a whole new dark. The addition of rich dark chocolate taste brings a sophisticated edge to the soft cereal taste of the oats - no need for any added sugars*.
- So now you know, brown is the new black.
- *contains naturally occurring sugars
- All plant, deliciously divine
- Source of fibre
- Naturally lactose free
- Naturally low in saturated fat
- Free from dairy
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Source of calcium & vit. B2, D
- Free from colours & preservatives
- Vegan
- Pack size: 1l
Information
Ingredients
Oat Base (Water, Oat (8.8%)), Fat-Reduced Cocoa (1.5%), Sunflower Oil, Calcium (Tri-Calcium Phosphate), Chicory Root Fibre, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Gellan Gum), Sea Salt, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Phosphates), Flavourings, Vitamins (B2, D2)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Lactose
- Contains: Oats
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 5 days.Best before: see top of pack.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Try it for...
- Brilliant breaks, snappy snacking
- ...or straight from the glass
- Hot or cold
- Can be used hot or cold, do not freeze.
Additives
- Free From Colours
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Made for:
- Alpro (UK) Ltd,
- Northants,
- NN15 5YT.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- UK: 0333 300 0900
- ROI: 1800 992 878
- info@alprohelpline.co.uk
- www.alpro.com
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|Energy
|185 kJ / 44 kcal
|Fat
|1.7 g
|of which saturates
|0.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|6.2 g
|of which sugars
|4.6 g
|Fibre
|0.7 g
|Protein
|0.5 g
|Salt
|0.11 g
|D
|0.75 µg*
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.21 mg*
|Calcium
|120 mg*
|Vitamins:
|-
|Minerals:
|-
|* = 15% of the nutrient reference values
|-
|These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients
|-
