By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Smarties Icon Penquin 18.5G

4.5(102)Write a review
Smarties Icon Penquin 18.5G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 0.60
£3.25/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Product Description

  • Hollow milk chocolate figure containing mini Smarties (13%) (milk chocolate in a crisp sugar shell).
  • Good to remember
  • Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's pleasures.
  • Smarties are made from 100% certified sustainable cocoa beans selected through the Nestlé® Cocoa Plan®, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
  • Shake up their Christmas with new SMARTIES® Milk Chocolate Christmas Penguin 18.5g!
  • These fun, colourful penguins are perfect as a treat in the run up to Christmas. Which colour will you choose? Blue, pink, yellow or green? Whichever colour you pick, each penguin is full of mini Smarties® for you to enjoy!
  • Bring some Smarties® fun into your life! Yummy smooth milk chocolate sweets covered in colourful crisp sugar shells. Nestlé® Smarties® Penguins contain red, yellow, green, blue, violet, pink, brown and orange mini Smarties® inside a delicious milk chocolate figure. Release the colourful fun of Smarties®!
  • Deliciously smooth milk chocolate has been at the heart of Smarties® for more than 80 years and, in 2005, Smarties® were the first UK major confectionery brand to move to no artificial colours - more reasons to enjoy Smarties®.
  • We select only quality, 100% certified sustainable cocoa beans through the Nestlé® Cocoa Plan ®, which aims to improve the lives of cocoa farming communities and the quality of their products.
  • Love SMARTIES®?! Why not try the SMARTIES® Milk Chocolate Christmas Penguin 94g? Full of mini SMARTIES® for you to enjoy!
  • Comes in four fun colours
  • Shaped like Smarties®
  • Filled with mini Smarties®
  • Shake them home today!
  • Pack size: 18.5g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Butterfat (from Milk), Wheat Flour, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Rice Starch, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Safflower, Radish, Black Carrot, Lemon, Hibiscus), Spirulina Concentrate, Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Beeswax White), Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum and Milk solids 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Tree Nuts and Soya

Storage

Store cool and dry

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 604 604 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West,
  • Dublin 24.

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

18.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:Per chocolate figure:
Energy 2226 kJ/533 kcal412 kJ/99 kcal
Fat 29.6 g5.5 g
of which: saturates 17.6 g3.3 g
Carbohydrate 56.9 g10.5 g
of which: sugars 55.3 g10.2 g
Fibre 1.3 g0.2 g
Protein 9.0 g1.7 g
Salt 0.33 g0.06 g
Contains 1 serving--
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages--

Safety information

View more safety information

Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

102 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty Xmas fun!

5 stars

Really great product - super fun design and very tasty. My nephew loved it - can't wait to get some more this Christmas.

Great display

4 stars

I have bought these for xmas presents so will find out soon what the kids think

Really cute characters!

5 stars

LOVE the Penguins - especially how they're all different colours and characters. Will definitely buy for Christmas!

Good taste, but weird penguin!

4 stars

Usual good quality chocolate as expected from a Smarties product. The penguin was bigger than expected and a very reasonable size. However, it says it's a Christmas penguin and looks nothing like a penguin. More like a yellow bird or owl!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love Smarties

5 stars

Never really been keen on Nestle chocolate, but do love Smarties. The wrapper (Penguin) is nice, bright & cute, my kids loved it. My family eat Nestle, less often than other brands. Would get again, though. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for kids

4 stars

Smaller than I intially expected and not very full but great for younger children. As a little stocking filler its lovely, very cute shape and few small smarties inside. I would say it was good for much more than a toddler though [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good

5 stars

Amzing product.. My kids loved it.. Smarties inside was amazing.. Chocolate was taste.. Would love to got some more smarties inside but was enough for my kids.. They enjoyed this lovly Christmas chocolate.. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy festive treat!!

5 stars

I loved the packaging of the chocolate, very festive and colourful. The chocolate was yummy and really thick. I loved the added surprise of the smarties inside and the size of the product was really good. I will definitely be buying more at Christmas time for my children." [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy

5 stars

My daughter loved this product she loved the surprise smarties inside she said the chocolate is nice and creamy she also loved the bright packaging and the shape and picture of the penguin I will definitely be purchasing again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect stocking filler

5 stars

Lovely little chocolate treat for your little ones. Brightly coloured attractive packaging, easy open for the children. Small in size but a great little portion of chocolate and smarties for a quick treat on the go or at home. Smooth and delicious just as chocolate should be. Will definately be buying these for Christmas stockings! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 102 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Milkybar Winter Friends 19.5G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 0.60
£3.08/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Lindt Teddy Bear 10G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 0.60
£6.00/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Smarties Giant Tube 130G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.00
£0.77/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Cadbury Small Selection Box 95G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.00
£1.06/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here