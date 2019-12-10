By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Toros Centenaro Malbec 75Cl

Toros Centenaro Malbec 75Cl
£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

  • Malbec - Red Argentinian Wine
  • Toros Centenaro Malbec is a medium bodies wine that delivers a fruit forward palete combined with an earthy undertone of spice. Warming and beautifully balanced, it has good length and a well rounded finish. Moreish and deliciously Malbec! Salud!
  • Toros Centenaro comes from the Toro family of wines. As the best selling brand in Argentina, Toro know how to make award wining Argentinean wines of flavour and distinction. With more than 120 years of winemaking history and experience, Toro helped to shape the winemaking industry in Argentina and the legacy of its original founders; wines made by the people for the people, is still very much at the heart of everything they do today.
  • Wine of Mendoza, Argentina
  • Fecovita Winery best-selling wine brand in Argentina home of Toro wines
  • Pack size: 75cl

  • Contains Sulphites

  • A medium bodied wine with a fruit forward palete combined with an earthy undertone of spice. Warming and beautifully balanced, it has good length and a well rounded finish. Moreish and deliciously Malbec. Salud!

Mendoza

Red

9.8

13% vol

Fecovita Coop

Screwcap

Argentina

Wine

Malbec

  • Grapes for this wine were sourced from some of Fecovita's cooperative vineyards across the Mendoza region of Argentina.

Ambient

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Wine of Argentina

  • Produced by:
  • Fecovita Coop.,
  • LTDA B-72134.
  • Bottled for:
  • Benchmark Drinks Ltd,
  • NN16 8NQ,

  • Benchmark Drinks Ltd,
  • NN16 8NQ,
  • UK.

  • Benchmark Drinks Ltd,
  • NN16 8NQ,
  • UK.
  • www.fecovita.com

18 Years

750ml ℮

