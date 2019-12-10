Toros Centenaro Malbec 75Cl
Product Description
- Malbec - Red Argentinian Wine
- Toros Centenaro Malbec is a medium bodies wine that delivers a fruit forward palete combined with an earthy undertone of spice. Warming and beautifully balanced, it has good length and a well rounded finish. Moreish and deliciously Malbec! Salud!
- Toros Centenaro comes from the Toro family of wines. As the best selling brand in Argentina, Toro know how to make award wining Argentinean wines of flavour and distinction. With more than 120 years of winemaking history and experience, Toro helped to shape the winemaking industry in Argentina and the legacy of its original founders; wines made by the people for the people, is still very much at the heart of everything they do today.
- Wine of Mendoza, Argentina
- Fecovita Winery best-selling wine brand in Argentina home of Toro wines
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
Region of Origin
Mendoza
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
9.8
ABV
13% vol
Producer
Fecovita Coop
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Country
Argentina
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Malbec
Vinification Details
History
Regional Information
- Grapes for this wine were sourced from some of Fecovita's cooperative vineyards across the Mendoza region of Argentina.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years
Produce of
Wine of Argentina
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Fecovita Coop.,
- LTDA B-72134.
- Bottled for:
- Benchmark Drinks Ltd,
- NN16 8NQ,
Importer address
- Benchmark Drinks Ltd,
- NN16 8NQ,
- UK.
Return to
- Benchmark Drinks Ltd,
- NN16 8NQ,
- UK.
- www.fecovita.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml ℮
