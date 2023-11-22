We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Go Cook Thermal Flask Gun Metal 1L

Go Cook Thermal Flask Gun Metal 1L

£15.00

£15.00/each

Go Cook Thermal Flask Gun Metal 1L
Perfect for on the go, this light flask is vacuum insulated to provide excellent temperature retention, helping to keep drinks hot or cold for longer
H31.7cm x W8.6cm x D8.6cm
Exclusive to Tesco24 hours cold12 hours hotLeak proof5 year guarantee

Preparation and Usage

Not Suitable for dishwasher use. Wash before first use. Handwash only. Use warm water and washing up liquid to clean after each use. Rinse thoroughly with hot water. Do not immerse in water. Dry thoroughly after leaving to drain. Store with the lid off. Always rinse before re-use.To achieve best results, prefill before use with hot water for hot contents and with cold water for cold contents and leave for approx. 3 minutes.

