Go Cook Thermal Flask Gun Metal 1L

WARNING: Avoid abrasives, solvents and bleach products. Do not store dry ice or any carbonated drink as they may cause the stopper to eject forcefully. This product must not be used for keeping milk products or baby food warm or cool, to avoid the possibility of bacterial growth. Hot liquids can scald, please always use caution.

To achieve best results, prefill before use with hot water for hot contents and with cold water for cold contents and leave for approx. 3 minutes.

Not Suitable for dishwasher use. Wash before first use. Handwash only. Use warm water and washing up liquid to clean after each use. Rinse thoroughly with hot water. Do not immerse in water. Dry thoroughly after leaving to drain. Store with the lid off. Always rinse before re-use.

Perfect for on the go, this light flask is vacuum insulated to provide excellent temperature retention, helping to keep drinks hot or cold for longer

